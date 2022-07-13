Technology News
Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Smartwatch With 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 July 2022 16:13 IST
Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Smartwatch With 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch is available in five different colour variants

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD
  • The wearable offers up to 7 days of battery life
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 carries IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch has been launched in India on Wednesday. The wearable sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and supports 50 sports modes. The newly unveiled ColorFit Pulse 2 also features more than 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces, smart notifications, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This smartwatch has been launched in India as a successor to the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 price in India, availability

The ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch from Noise has been launched in India at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,999. However, the company has not revealed the regular price yet.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch is available in a variety of colour options, including Jet Black, Olive Green, Mist Grey, Rose Pink, and Space Blue variants.

The smartwatch can be purchased from e-commerce site Amazon and the Noise official website.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and 550 nits peak brightness, as mentioned above. It comes with more than 100 customisable, cloud-hosted watch faces along with 50 sports modes, including yoga, basketball, cricket, and more.

The smartwatch also offers key health-tracking features under Noise Health Suite, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, and stress and sleep monitoring. The company claims that users can also monitor their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the ingeniously developed NoiseFit app. Other fitness features of the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 include a stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, calories burn tracker, and distance travelled tracker.

The wearable features calls and SMS quick reply along with a flashlight. It comes with Bluetooth v5.1 calling and packs a 240mAh battery that can run up to 7 days with typical usage and 37 days of standby time. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 also carries an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance.

As mentioned above, the newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 45mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More

