Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch has been launched in India on Wednesday. The wearable sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and supports 50 sports modes. The newly unveiled ColorFit Pulse 2 also features more than 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces, smart notifications, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This smartwatch has been launched in India as a successor to the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 price in India, availability

The ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch from Noise has been launched in India at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,999. However, the company has not revealed the regular price yet.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch is available in a variety of colour options, including Jet Black, Olive Green, Mist Grey, Rose Pink, and Space Blue variants.

The smartwatch can be purchased from e-commerce site Amazon and the Noise official website.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and 550 nits peak brightness, as mentioned above. It comes with more than 100 customisable, cloud-hosted watch faces along with 50 sports modes, including yoga, basketball, cricket, and more.

The smartwatch also offers key health-tracking features under Noise Health Suite, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, and stress and sleep monitoring. The company claims that users can also monitor their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the ingeniously developed NoiseFit app. Other fitness features of the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 include a stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, calories burn tracker, and distance travelled tracker.

The wearable features calls and SMS quick reply along with a flashlight. It comes with Bluetooth v5.1 calling and packs a 240mAh battery that can run up to 7 days with typical usage and 37 days of standby time. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 also carries an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance.

As mentioned above, the newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

