Noise has launched two new smartwatches in India, ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max, on Thursday. These smartwatches boast a large display — the ColorFit Pro 4 has a 1.72-inch screen whereas the ColorFit Pro 4 Max has a 1.8-inch display. They feature Bluetooth calling support, 100 sports modes, and over 100 watch faces. Both of these smartwatches will go on sale next week for the first time in India. They will be available on Amazon and come in several colours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max price availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 will go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm. It will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 and will come in Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, and Teal Blue colours.

On the other hand, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max will have an introductory price of Rs. 3,999. It will also go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm. It will be available in Navy Gold, Rose Gold, Silver Grey, and Vintage Brown colours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 specifications, features

This new smartwatch from Noise has a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and 331 pixels per inch (ppi) of pixel density. The ColorFit Pro 4 sports a multi-function crown that can be used to navigate menus, adjust volumes, and swap watch faces. It also supports Bluetooth calling functionality. It comes with 100 sports modes, including football, cycling, running, and more. It features the Noise Health Suite that packs a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. Users can also set up alarms, get stock market updates, and more.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max specifications, features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max has a 1.8-inch display, claimed to be the biggest ever feature on a Noise smartwatch. You get a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant as well as Bluetooth calling support. The Noise Heal Suite brings a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitor. The ColorFit Pro Max 4 features 100 sports modes, including yoga, swimming, running, and more. This wearable includes a feature that notifies you when it detects unbearable external noise. The smartwatch has an IP68-rated water-resistant design and gets over 150 watch faces.

