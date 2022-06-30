Technology News
Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Both of these Noise smartwatches will go on sale on Amazon on July 4.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 June 2022 19:00 IST
Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Noise

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 comes in eight colour options

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate
  • It is fitted with a multi-function crown for navigating menus, more
  • The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max has an IP68-rated design

Noise has launched two new smartwatches in India, ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max, on Thursday. These smartwatches boast a large display — the ColorFit Pro 4 has a 1.72-inch screen whereas the ColorFit Pro 4 Max has a 1.8-inch display. They feature Bluetooth calling support, 100 sports modes, and over 100 watch faces. Both of these smartwatches will go on sale next week for the first time in India. They will be available on Amazon and come in several colours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max price availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 will go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm. It will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 and will come in Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, and Teal Blue colours.

On the other hand, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max will have an introductory price of Rs. 3,999. It will also go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm. It will be available in Navy Gold, Rose Gold, Silver Grey, and Vintage Brown colours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 specifications, features

This new smartwatch from Noise has a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and 331 pixels per inch (ppi) of pixel density. The ColorFit Pro 4 sports a multi-function crown that can be used to navigate menus, adjust volumes, and swap watch faces. It also supports Bluetooth calling functionality. It comes with 100 sports modes, including football, cycling, running, and more. It features the Noise Health Suite that packs a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. Users can also set up alarms, get stock market updates, and more.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max specifications, features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max has a 1.8-inch display, claimed to be the biggest ever feature on a Noise smartwatch. You get a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant as well as Bluetooth calling support. The Noise Heal Suite brings a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitor. The ColorFit Pro Max 4 features 100 sports modes, including yoga, swimming, running, and more. This wearable includes a feature that notifies you when it detects unbearable external noise. The smartwatch has an IP68-rated water-resistant design and gets over 150 watch faces.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Pro 4, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 specifications, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 price in India, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max specifications, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max price in India, Noise
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
