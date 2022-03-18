Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, a new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables brand, has launched in India. The budget smartwatch comes with a voice-calling function via Bluetooth that lets users receive and make calls also store favourite contacts on the smartwatch. The wearable comes with 100 sports modes and supports multiple health and activity trackers including distance, steps, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch comes in five different strap colour options as well.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India but the company will be offering the wearable at an introductory price of Rs. 5,499. The wearable will be available in five different strap colour options — Black, Green, Grey, Pink, and Teal. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha goes for sale in India on March 25.

The new smartwatch will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 specifications, features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD (240x280 pixels) display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has a 43mm rectangular dial that is Golden in colour and the comes with silicone straps.

Noise has provided voice calling feature via Bluetooth and microphone on the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha. It allows users to receive calls and make calls from recent history. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets.

The wearable supports 100 sports mode and tracks activities including distance, steps, calories burned, heart rate, Sp02, stress, sleep, body temperature, and menstrual cycle. The smartwatch also sports features including smart notifications, alarm clock, and calendar alerts.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha supports music playback and storage and can store up to 80 songs. The wearable also comes with Alexa support and more than 150 customisable watch faces. Users get 5 ATM (50 metres) water resistance and the smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger. Further details regarding the battery life of the smartwatch and its dimensions are yet to be revealed by the company.

