Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha comes with 100 sports modes.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 18 March 2022 16:03 IST
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is available in five different colour options
  • The smartwatch has a 43mm rectangular dial
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha supports music playback

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, a new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables brand, has launched in India. The budget smartwatch comes with a voice-calling function via Bluetooth that lets users receive and make calls also store favourite contacts on the smartwatch. The wearable comes with 100 sports modes and supports multiple health and activity trackers including distance, steps, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch comes in five different strap colour options as well.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India but the company will be offering the wearable at an introductory price of Rs. 5,499. The wearable will be available in five different strap colour options — Black, Green, Grey, Pink, and Teal. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha goes for sale in India on March 25.

The new smartwatch will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 specifications, features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD (240x280 pixels) display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has a 43mm rectangular dial that is Golden in colour and the comes with silicone straps.

Noise has provided voice calling feature via Bluetooth and microphone on the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha. It allows users to receive calls and make calls from recent history. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets.

The wearable supports 100 sports mode and tracks activities including distance, steps, calories burned, heart rate, Sp02, stress, sleep, body temperature, and menstrual cycle. The smartwatch also sports features including smart notifications, alarm clock, and calendar alerts.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha supports music playback and storage and can store up to 80 songs. The wearable also comes with Alexa support and more than 150 customisable watch faces. Users get 5 ATM (50 metres) water resistance and the smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger. Further details regarding the battery life of the smartwatch and its dimensions are yet to be revealed by the company.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha price in India, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
Microsoft Data Centres to Heat Finnish Homes, Cutting Emissions

Related Stories

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. NPCI Set to Launch UPI Lite to Enable Small-Value Transactions Offline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay
  3. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registrations Open for Android: Rewards, System Requirements
  5. Microsoft Data Centres to Heat Finnish Homes, Cutting Emissions
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  8. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  9. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  10. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.