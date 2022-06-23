Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch is going to be the first wearable running Wear OS 3 apart from Google Pixel Watch. The wearable will be available soon globally for purchase. However, the smartwatch may not be available in India. Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch features a 1.28-inch full-circle AMOLED display with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC. It will get 1GB of RAM coupled with 8GB of inbuilt storage. The wearable is going to get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC payment function.

Montblanc Summit 3 price and availability

Montblanc Summit 3 will be available soon in several countries, but not in India, with a price tag of $1,290 (roughly Rs. 1,00,900). The smartwatch will be available in Bicolor Titanium, Black Titanium, and Titanium colour options. The list of countries the wearable will make its debut include the US, the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, and more. The smartwatch is currently listed on Montblanc official website.

Montblanc Summit 3 specifications

The smartwatch is going to come with a titanium case with stainless steel bezels, pushers, and hand-polished satin finish. It is going to get a rotating crown with an integrated pusher. It will feature water resistance of 5 ATM. Montblanc Summit 3 comes with two straps — 3.19-inch long and 4.92-inch long. Most importantly, Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch is going to be the first watch to come with Wear OS 3 apart from Google Pixel Watch. The Wear OS 3 brings improved battery life, lead times, and smoother animations over the Wear OS 2.

The Montblanc Summit 3 also features a 1.28-inch full-circle AMOLED display with 416x416 resolution. It will get Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC with iOS and Android compatibility. It will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The smartwatch will also feature heart rate sensor, microphone, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. The wearable will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and NFC payment function.