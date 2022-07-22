Technology News
loading

Mobvoi's Upcoming TicWatch to Use Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 for wearables were launched earlier this month.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 July 2022 18:14 IST
Mobvoi's Upcoming TicWatch to Use Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobvoi launched the Mobvoi TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch in May

Highlights
  • Snapdragon W5+ platform is said to consume 50 percent less power
  • Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 comprised of a 4nm SoC
  • Mobvoi TicWatch GTW eSIM was launched in May

The upcoming Mobvoi TicWatch will be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, the Chinese company has confirmed. The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 for wearables was launched earlier this month and is touted to be Qualcomm's most advanced leap yet for the segment. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 595mAh battery was launched in May. Apart from Mobvoi, Oppo has also announced upcoming wearables with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset.

Mobvoi, the Chinese tech company, recently confirmed via Twitter that the upcoming TicWatch wearable from the company will sport the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon W5+ platform consumes 50 percent less power, while delivering 2X higher performance and richer features in a package 30 percent smaller than the previous generation. Additionally, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 is based on a hybrid architecture.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm is also comprised of a 4nm SoC and a 22nm highly integrated always-on co-processor. The chipset also supports the ultra-low-power Bluetooth v5.3 architecture.

As mentioned earlier, Oppo has also announced upcoming wearables with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. The Oppo Watch 3 series, expected in August, is expected to be the first model to launch with the premium chipset.

Mobvoi launched the Mobvoi TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch in May. The wearable comes with an eSIM functionality that allows the wearer to make calls from the watch itself when it is not connected to a smartphone. The watch has also been claimed to offer up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge and it also offers NFC support that allows for making payments with just a tap. The TicWatch GTW eSIM also sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, supports for over 100 sports, and comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 595mAh battery.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobvoi, Mobvoi TicWatch, Qualcomm
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details
Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk

Related Stories

Mobvoi's Upcoming TicWatch to Use Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  5. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad X Limelight Function With Camera Auto Framing Feature Teased Ahead of July 26 India Launch
  2. Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk
  3. Mobvoi's Upcoming TicWatch to Use Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details
  5. Northvolt, Stora Enso to Develop Batteries From Forestry Byproduct Lignin: Details
  6. Vivo Y02s Tipped to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Report
  7. NASA Collaborates With Draper Labs to Deliver Payloads to Moon Under Artemis Mission
  8. Google Access Blocked in Eastern Ukraine by Russia-Backed Separatists
  9. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023
  10. Honor X8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.