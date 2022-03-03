Technology News
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro comes without Google's Wear OS.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 March 2022 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Mobvoi

The TicWatch GTH Pro has got a metal dial with a 1.55-inch 2.5D curved display

Highlights
  • Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro sports a graphite black colour
  • TicWatch GTH Pro has a metal body
  • TicWatch GTH Pro tracks four parameters of health

TicWatch GTH Pro by Mobvoi has been launched. The smartwatch has been developed by Mobvoi in collaboration with CardieX, a global health technology company. The latest wearable from Mobvoi comes without Google's Wear OS, but offers plenty of health-focused fitness features. The TicWatch comes at a pocket-friendly price and supports multiple workout modes. The TicWatch GTH Pro also allows users to monitor their long-term arterial health and features dual PPG sensors that can be used to detect blood volume changes.

TicWatch GTH Pro price

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro sports a graphite black colour and can be purchased from Mobvoi's official website and Amazon for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in the US.

TicWatch GTH Pro specifications, features

The TicWatch GTH Pro has got a metal dial with a 1.55-inch 2.5D curved display. Its 20mm watch strap is made up of TPU material and is interchangeable. The dimensions of the dial are 43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5mm. Users can get over a hundred watch faces with Mobvoi's app, and up to three of them can be stored on the wearable. TicWatch GTH Pro supports Bluetooth v5.1 and has is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres). 

The TicWatch GTH Pro runs RTOS, making it impossible to install additional apps. Mobvoi says the smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life and takes about two hours to get fully charged.

The wearable can be used to monitor users' long-term arterial health. It features dual PPG sensors — a wrist-facing sensor and an optical sensor on the side. Mobvoi says the optical sensor makes use of FDA-approved tech from ATCOR, a subsidiary of CardieX, and lets users measure arterial waveforms based on pulse strength through their fingertips.

The TicWatch GTH Pro also tracks four purported parameters of its wearer's health and combines them all into a single number it calls the “Arty Score”. The parameters include heart rate (TruHR), blood flow to the heart (eCap), heart stress (HSX), and arterial age (ArtyAge). To access all these data and insights, users will have to connect the watch with the Mobvoi app, available on both Android and iOS.

The smartwatch also supports SpO2 and sleep tracking, along with a total of 14 workout modes including basketball, football, yoga, elliptical machine, and outdoor cycling among others.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
