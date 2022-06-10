Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to globally launch its Mi Smart Band 7 after the wearable was recently spotted on the NCC certification website. The listing has also revealed the live images of the Xiaomi wearable, as per a report. Mi Smart Band 7 was launched in China in late-May this year as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 6. Xiaomi is yet to announce the date for global launch of the Mi Smart Band 7, but it is expected to launch soon in India.

Initially spotted by MySmartPrice on the NCC certification website, live images of the Mi Smart Band 7 suggest that the global variant of the wearable can be expected to sport the same design as the China variant. The NCC listing has also confirmed that the global variant of Mi Smart Band 7 will come with a battery capacity of 180mAh.

Mi Smart Band 7 was seen on the NCC certification website with live images

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice / NCC

The live images show the new wearable from Xiaomi with a pill-shaped display and black coloured silicone strap. The report also added that the Mi Smart Band 7 is expected to launch later this year in India during the Smarter Living 2022 event. Xiaomi is yet to announce the official date for the global launch of the wearable.

According to a recent report, Mi Smart Band 7 was spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website with the model number M2130B1. This has also fueled the speculations of an imminent global launch of the Xiaomi wearable.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Smart Band 7 on May 23 this year in China as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 6. The wearable was launched with a price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the standard version, and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500) for the NFC version. Mi Smart Band 7 was launched in six colours, Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White.

Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-On display and 192x490 pixels resolution. The display of the wearable is designed to deliver 500 nits peak brightness and has 326ppi of pixel density. It gets over 100 customisable faces for users to personalise the wearable according to their liking. It also gets multiple health monitoring features including, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, SpO2 monitor, and women's health tracker.

The wearable features 120 sports mode and supports four professional sports data analysis. The company says that, on a single charge, Mi Smart Band 7 can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The wearable is 5ATM water resistant certified and it gets a magnetic port for charging.

