Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro could get GPS support and a large display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2022 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched Mi Smart Band 7 earlier this month

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 7 Pro may get a larger battery than predecessor
  • It was spotted in application code for Mi Door Lock smart lock
  • Mi Smart Band 7 Pro could be a successor to Mi Smart Band 7

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is said to be in works and it is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July, according to a tipster. While the details of the pro version of the band are not known, it could be an enhanced version of the Mi Smart Band 7 and Mi Smart Band 7 NFC that were launched earlier this month. Xiaomi is reported to launch this band alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone, which is tipped to make its debut in July this year.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro (Mi Band 7 Pro) could be launched with Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July. The Pro model of the wearable is expected to get GPS, a larger battery (possibly 250mAh) as compared to Mi Smart Band 7's 180mAh battery, and a larger display. It is also suggested that the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro appeared in application code for the Mi Door Lock smart lock.

Mi Smart Band 7, Mi Smart Band 7 NFC specifications

As mentioned, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Smart Band 7 and its Mi Smart Band 7 NFC in China.

The Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch full screen AMOLED touch Always-On display that is claimed to have 25 percent more viewable area as compared to its predecessor. It comes with over 100 customisable band faces. The wearable offers various health-related features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

The Mi Smart Band 7 supports 120 sports modes, including indoor training such as stretching, professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, and tennis, apart from activities including Zumba. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band is certified to 5ATM water resistance and carries a magnetic port for charging.

Mi Smart Band 7

Mi Smart Band 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin Being Used to Fund Retirement by Senior Citizens in the US, Says Kucoin Poll: Report

Comment
 
 

