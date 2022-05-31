Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is said to be in works and it is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July, according to a tipster. While the details of the pro version of the band are not known, it could be an enhanced version of the Mi Smart Band 7 and Mi Smart Band 7 NFC that were launched earlier this month. Xiaomi is reported to launch this band alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone, which is tipped to make its debut in July this year.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro (Mi Band 7 Pro) could be launched with Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July. The Pro model of the wearable is expected to get GPS, a larger battery (possibly 250mAh) as compared to Mi Smart Band 7's 180mAh battery, and a larger display. It is also suggested that the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro appeared in application code for the Mi Door Lock smart lock.

Mi Smart Band 7, Mi Smart Band 7 NFC specifications

As mentioned, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Smart Band 7 and its Mi Smart Band 7 NFC in China.

The Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch full screen AMOLED touch Always-On display that is claimed to have 25 percent more viewable area as compared to its predecessor. It comes with over 100 customisable band faces. The wearable offers various health-related features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

The Mi Smart Band 7 supports 120 sports modes, including indoor training such as stretching, professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, and tennis, apart from activities including Zumba. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band is certified to 5ATM water resistance and carries a magnetic port for charging.

