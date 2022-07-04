Technology News
Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Quick-Release Wristbands, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will use independent satellite positioning to provide better location tracking.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2022 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will deliver an upgraded experience over Mi Smart Band 7

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is coming with different wristband styles
  • The new smart band is teased to have a distinct design
  • Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is launching alongside Xiaomi 12S series

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will offer GPS support and include an always-on display (AOD), Xiaomi has revealed ahead of its official announcement. The new Mi Smart Band will come as an upgrade to the Mi Smart Band 7 that was launched in May. It is expected to offer an enhanced fitness-tracking experience. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will launch in China alongside the Xiaomi 12S smartphone series as well as the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptop later today.

Xiaomi has teased the presence of GPS support on the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro through a teaser posted on Weibo. With GPS support, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will be able to offer independent satellite positioning. This will help provide precise location-based tracking, without relying on the connected smartphone.

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is also teased to have the always-on display to let users look at the current time and date, without raising their wrist.

mi smart band 7 pro always on display teaser weibo Mi Smart Band 7 Pro

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is teased to come with an always-on display
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Xiaomi has also teased that the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro will come with quick-release wristband support. This is an upgrade over the replaceable bands available with the existing Mi Smart Band models.

Users can easily replace the quick-release wristbands of the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro with the ones that match their preference and style. Separately, Xiaomi has teased some of the wristbands that are expected to be paired with the new Mi Smart Band, including the avant-garde and classic.

mi smart band 7 pro wristbands teaser weibo Mi Smart Band 7 Pro

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is coming with different wristband styles
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is coming as the upgrade to the Mi Smart Band 7 that was launched in Standard and NFC variants.

Details about the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro price is yet to be announced. However, it is likely to be higher than that of the Mi Smart Band 7 that debuted at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the Standard version. The NFC model, on the other hand, came at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Further reading: Mi Smart Band 7 Pro, Mi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi
Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased

