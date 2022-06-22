Mi Smart Band 7 has been launched in Europe. The Mi Smart Band 7 was recently spotted on various certification sites like Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC. Xiaomi had already launched this fitness tracker in China in May. The Chinese company has now launched the non-NFC version of the band in Europe. The smart band features a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display and is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi launched the fitness band in six colour options.

Mi Smart Band 7 price

The standard version, without NFC, of the Mi Band 7 has been priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) in Europe. The Band 7 is also available at an introductory price of EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,100).

To recall, the Mi Smart Band 7 was unveiled in China last month, alongside Redmi Buds 4 Pro, with a price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the standard edition. The NFC variant costs CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colour options.

Mi Smart Band 7 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display with 192x490 pixels resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. The wearable features over 100 customisable band faces. It comes with health trackers including SpO2 monitor alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It supports 120 sports modes including skipping, gymnastics, skipping, and tennis among others.

Calls and message notifications can be accessed on Mi Smart Band 7. It comes with NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The wearable is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres). It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It measures 46.5x20.7x12.25mm.

As mentioned earlier, the Mi Smart Band 7 was spotted at various certification sites like Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) earlier this month.

