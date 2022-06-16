Mi Smart Band 7 (or Xiaomi Band 7) has reportedly received certification from Bureau of India Standards (BIS) suggesting that the wearable will be launched in India soon. The fitness band has already been spotted on various certifications websites including NCC and IMDA as well as its alleged European pricing has also been revealed. The band was launched in China last month with a large screen and various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring as well as SpO2 measurement.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the non-NFC version of the Mi Smart Band 7 (or tipped to be known as Xiaomi Band 7), has got BIS certification with model number M2129B1. The listing doesn't reveal anything except suggesting it could launch in India soon. It has also been spotted on certifications websites such as Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC as well as its European pricing was also reportedly leaked.

A successor to the Mi Smart Band 6, the Mi Smart Band 7 was launched in China last month. It was reported to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but looks like the wearable may make its debut before that.

Mi Smart Band 7 (Xiaomi Band 7) specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch full screen AMOLED touch Always-On display that is claimed to have 25 percent more viewable area as compared to Mi Smart Band 6. Xiaomi has also provided support for over 100 customisable band faces as well as various health-related features. These features include heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and women's health tracking.

The Mi Smart Band 7 supports a total of 120 sports modes and four professional sports data analysis such as recovery time and training load, among others. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, is certified to 5ATM water resistance and carries a magnetic port for charging. The band comes with Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC feature for connectivity, and offers support for call as well as message notifications.