Mi Smart Band 7 Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website, Hints at Imminent Global Launch

Mi Smart Band 7 was reportedly spotted on the IMDA website with model number M2130B1.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 June 2022 19:08 IST
Mi Smart Band 7 supports over 100 watch faces

Highlights
  • In May, Xiaomi unveiled Mi Smart Band 7 in China
  • Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display
  • The wearable supports a total of 120 sports modes

Mi Smart Band 7 could be making its debut in the global market soon. The details are yet to be officially intimated by the company, but the latest wearable has reportedly been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site, hinting that it may arrive globally soon. Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi Smart Band 7 in China. It has a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED display and offers various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement. The Mi Smart Band 7 supports a total of 120 sports modes and offers over 100 customisable band faces.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted the Mi Smart Band 7 on IMDA listing with model number M2130B1. Xiaomi, though, is yet to announce any details regarding Mi Smart Band 7's global variant.

To recall, the Mi Smart Band 7 was unveiled in China last month, alongside Redmi Buds 4 Pro, with a price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the standard edition. The NFC variant costs CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colour options.

Mi Smart Band 7 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED touch Always-On display with 192x490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. The wearable supports over 100 customisable band faces. It packs SpO2 monitor alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It supports 120 sports modes including skipping, gymnastics, skipping, and tennis among others.

Calls and message notifications can be accessed on Mi Smart Band 7. It comes with NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity as well. The wearable is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters). It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mi Smart Band 7, Mi Smart Band 7 Specifications, Xiaomi, IMDA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify to Hold First Investor Meeting Since 2018 to Hype Wall Street's Enthusiasm Amid Slowing Economy

