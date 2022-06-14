Mi Smart Band 7 has been doing the rounds at various certification sites like Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC. Now, a notable tipster has hinted at the expected price bracket for the Mi Smart Band 7 ahead of its launch in Europe. The Xiaomi-owned brand has already launched this fitness tracker in China in May. This fitness tracker features a 1.62-inch AMOLED touch Always-On display and is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life per charge.

According to a tweet by tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), the Mi Smart Band 7 will be priced between EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) and EUR 60 (roughly Rs. 4,900). As previously mentioned, Xiaomi has already launched this fitness tracker in China. It comes in a Standard Version and an NFC Version that cost CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500), respectively.

Mi Smart Band 7 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED touch Always-On display with a 192x490 pixel resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. It features over 100 customisable band faces so users can personalise its display. This fitness tracker is packed with health-related features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

It also supports a total of 120 sports modes, including indoor training like stretching and skipping, and professional sports like gymnastics and tennis. The Mi Smart Band 7 event supports other physical activities like Zumba. Users get to analyse their performance using professional metrics like recovery time, training load, and more.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 7 can provide a battery life of up to 14 days per charge. It measures 46.5x20.7x12.25mm and is designed to offer 5ATM water resistance. The band supports Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC connectivity as well as call and message notifications.