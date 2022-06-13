Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 500, according to a new report. The company's latest fitness tracker was launched in India in August 2021 as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 5. It sports an AMOLED display that is nearly 50 percent larger than its predecessor. The fitness tracker is equipped with various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement. It is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India, availability

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India has been revised to Rs. 2,999, according to the latest listing on the company's website. The price drop for the Mi Smart Band 6 was first reported by TelecomTalk. However, the Mi Smart Band 6 is still priced at Rs. 3,499 on Amazon India.

Mi Smart Band 6 Review: The Gold Standard of Budget Fitness Bands?

Last year, the Mi Smart Band 6 was launched in India at Rs. 3,499. Customers can purchase the fitness tracker through Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. It is sold in a single Black colour model, while the company also offers straps in Blue, Light Green, Maroon, and Orange colour options.

Mi Smart Band 6 specifications

Launched in August 2021, the Mi Smart Band 6 sports a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi pixel density. It features over 80 customisable band faces. The Mi Smart Band 6 can track a total of 30 workout types, using its built-in sensors, including indoor training, professional sports and various activities.

The Mi Smart Band 6 also offers health monitoring features allowing a user to track their heart rate and SpO2 levels. It comes with a built-in sleep tracking feature to monitor naps, sleep cycles (including rapid eye movement) and sleep breathing quality. It also offers stress monitoring, deep breathing guidance, and female health tracking. Like many other fitness trackers, the Mi Smart Band 6 does not have any regulatory approvals to serve as an alternative to medical equipment.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 6 can offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and features a magnetic port for quick clip-on and clip-off charging. It is 5 ATM water resistance certified, which means it can be used to track swimming. The Mi Smart Band 6 offers Bluetooth v5.0 (BLE) connectivity, and supports both Android and iOS devices.

Users can also mirror their notification alerts for calls and messages on their smartphone and control music playback as well as the camera remote shutter with the Mi Smart Band 6. The band measures 47.4x18.6x12.7mm and weighs 12.8 grams.

