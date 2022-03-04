Xiaomi's purported Mi Band 7 specifications have been spotted online, offering fitness enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's next fitness tracker. The new fitness tracker will succeed the Mi Band 6 and could feature a larger display than its predecessor, always-on display (AOD), GPS support, and a smart alarm feature. It should be noted that the Chinese company is yet to officially announce any information regarding an upcoming fitness tracker, including its specifications and features.

According to a report by XDA Developers citing tipster Magical Unicorn, details of the Mi Band 7 have been spotted on the Huami's Zepp application. Xiaomi's rumoured successor to the Mi Band 6 is tipped to feature a display resolution of 192x490 pixels, which is higher than the 152x486-pixel resolution on the Mi Band 6 that was launched in India in August 2021.

The Mi Band 7 display is expected to feature a new AOD mode on a few watch faces, which is an improvement over the Mi Band 6. It is tipped to offer inbuilt GPS support, which means it could be used to track workouts like jogging and running without a connected smartphone. However, the GPS capability could come at the cost of battery life, as is the case with other wearables that offer GPS functionality.

The fitness tracker is said to bear model numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1, according to the tipster, and carry the codename “L66”. The Mi Band 7 is also tipped to come with a power saving mode (only recording steps and basic sleep information) that could further extend the battery life of the wearable. It could also feature a Smart Alarm feature that could wake up a user 30 minutes before their alarm rings, if light sleep is detected.

As previously mentioned, Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details on Mi Band 7. However, since the Mi Band 6 was launched in March 2021, it could be expected that an official announcement could be made soon.