Mi Band 7 Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Larger Display, GPS Support, More

Mi Band 7 is tipped to feature an always on display.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2022 16:03 IST
The Mi Band 7 is tipped to succeed the Mi Band 6 (pictured) that was launched in India last year

Highlights
  • Mi Band 7 may offer a Smart Alarm feature
  • It may allow running and jogging without a connected smartphone
  • Mi Band 7 could feature a power saving mode

Xiaomi's purported Mi Band 7 specifications have been spotted online, offering fitness enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's next fitness tracker. The new fitness tracker will succeed the Mi Band 6 and could feature a larger display than its predecessor, always-on display (AOD), GPS support, and a smart alarm feature. It should be noted that the Chinese company is yet to officially announce any information regarding an upcoming fitness tracker, including its specifications and features.

According to a report by XDA Developers citing tipster Magical Unicorn, details of the Mi Band 7 have been spotted on the Huami's Zepp application. Xiaomi's rumoured successor to the Mi Band 6 is tipped to feature a display resolution of 192x490 pixels, which is higher than the 152x486-pixel resolution on the Mi Band 6 that was launched in India in August 2021.

The Mi Band 7 display is expected to feature a new AOD mode on a few watch faces, which is an improvement over the Mi Band 6. It is tipped to offer inbuilt GPS support, which means it could be used to track workouts like jogging and running without a connected smartphone. However, the GPS capability could come at the cost of battery life, as is the case with other wearables that offer GPS functionality.

The fitness tracker is said to bear model numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1, according to the tipster, and carry the codename “L66”. The Mi Band 7 is also tipped to come with a power saving mode (only recording steps and basic sleep information) that could further extend the battery life of the wearable. It could also feature a Smart Alarm feature that could wake up a user 30 minutes before their alarm rings, if light sleep is detected.

As previously mentioned, Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details on Mi Band 7. However, since the Mi Band 6 was launched in March 2021, it could be expected that an official announcement could be made soon.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mi Smart Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Fairly accurate step and distance tracking
  • Accurate sleep monitoring
  • Bad
  • Lower battery life compared to Mi Smart Band 5
Read detailed Mi Smart Band 6 review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
UK Financial Watchdog Reveals Ongoing Probe Into 50 Crypto Firms Amid Rise in Crypto Scams
Hero Unveils New Brand Identity ‘Vida’ for EVs; Lines Up $100-Million Sustainability Fund

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.