Technology News
loading

Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details

Meta’s new VR headset is reportedly a part of ‘Project Cambria’.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 26 August 2022 12:46 IST
Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details

Zuckerberg said more details about the new VR headset will be shared at the Connect event

Highlights
  • Meta will share details about the new VR headset at Connect event
  • The new VR headset could get a few “big features”
  • Meta had recently raised prices of Quest 2 headset

Meta's next virtual reality (VR) headset will launch in October, a company executive revealed on a podcast. The executive also said that more details about the new VR headset at Meta's Connect conference. There will be a few “big features” that will arrive with the headset, the executive added. The headset will get the ability to track a wearer's eyes and face in VR. The avatar in VR will emote based on the wearer's facial expressions, the Meta executive added. The headset has been tipped earlier to be a part of ‘Project Cambria'.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, revealed during The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the company is going to launch its new VR headset in October this year. Zuckerberg also said during the podcast that more details about the new VR headset will be shared during the company's Connect conference.

In the Joe Rogan's podcast, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta's new VR headset will get a few “big features”. Further talking about the features, Zuckerberg said that the headset will get eye and facial tracking support. This will allow wearers to make eye contact in VR, according to Zuckerberg. The avatar will also track your face to imitate and emote a wearer's facial expression in real time, he added. For example, if a user frowns or smiles, their avatars in VR will also imitate the same.

According to a report from January, Meta's new VR headset is tipped to be a part of ‘Project Cambria'.

In July, Meta announced that it is raising the prices of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset from August. The 128GB variant of the Quest 2 has been priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the 256GB variant has been priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The company also increased prices for some accessories and refurbished units.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Virtual Reality, VR Headset, Meta Quest 2
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  4. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Infinix Note 12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Details
  7. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  8. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  2. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
  5. Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
  6. Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
  7. Instagram to Limit Sensitive Content for New Users Under 16 Years by Default
  8. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.