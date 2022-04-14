Meta is developing its own AR glasses to prevent the company from being reliant on Apple or Google. Codenamed Project Nazare, the first generation of Meta AR glasses are said to arrive in 2024. The social media giant is also believed to have abandoned its plans for a Fuchsia-based operating system for the glasses, instead, it is said to have switched to Android. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would reportedly be increasing the company's spending on producing AR and VR devices in the coming years.

As per a report by The Verge, the first generation AR glasses from Meta is said to include a wireless phone-shaped device to handle some of the computing tasks required by the glasses. Zuckerberg has reportedly insisted on launching these glasses with full AR capabilities and a wide field of view. They supposedly have a battery life of up to four hours and are designed to be primarily used indoors. These AR glasses are said to feature custom waveguides and micro-LED projectors. The standout feature of the Nazare is said to be its ability to allow you to interact and communicate with the holograms of other users. Meta expects this feature to offer a more immersive experience than video calling. There are supposedly other features like eye-tracking, stereo audio, and a front-facing camera.

In related news, Meta is believed to be also working on a pair of smart glasses codenamed Hypernova that would be released alongside the Nazare. These are supposed to be cheaper than the AR glasses. It would have to be paired with a smartphone to display messages and other notifications.

Last year, the department working on Metaverse-related software and hardware reportedly cost Meta $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,150.5 crores). Even after spending billions, the company is said to be expecting the first generation sales to be in the tens of thousands. The Nazare glasses are expected to have a higher price point than the Oculus Quest VR headsets which cost $299 (roughly Rs. 22,700). A more advanced version of the Nazare is also said to be in the works, which could release in 2026. Furthermore, Meta could unveil the third generation in 2028.