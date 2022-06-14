Technology News
Mensa Forays Into Smart Wearable Segment as It Acquires Pebble

Mensa claims it builds digital-first brands from India by partnering with them.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 June 2022 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pebble

Pebble manufactures smartwatches, wireless audio, and other wearable devices

Highlights
  • Mensa Brands has acquired Pebble for an undisclosed sum
  • The acquisition is expected to strengthen Pebble's online footprint
  • Pebble was founded in 2013 by Ajay and Komal Agarwal

Direct-to-consumer firm Mensa Brands on Tuesday said it has acquired the wearables brand Pebble for an undisclosed sum, marking its foray into the smart wearables segment. This will strengthen Pebble's online footprint and amplify its marketing and branding efforts to become a household digital brand, Mensa Brands said in a statement.

"In the fast growing smart wearables segment, we believe Pebble stands apart as it perfectly combines fashion with cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration with Pebble is set to write the next chapter in the brand's journey, one which will take it to wider audiences and geographies, scaling its business exponentially in the process," Mensa Brands Founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan said.

Mensa said it builds digital-first brands from India by partnering with them to accelerate their growth in both marketplaces and D2C channels in India and globally.

Pebble is a lifestyle electronics brand founded in 2013 by the father and daughter duo, Ajay Agarwal and Komal Agarwal. Its main products include the Cosmo line of smartwatches, wireless audio, and devices like the Comet and Buds Pro.

"Being part of Mensa Brands will help strengthen our position in the wearables market and open up new opportunities for us to leverage. While maintaining our commitment to innovative design and affordable prices, Mensa brands will provide us with the technological innovations and digital brand building capabilities to disrupt the global smart wearable market," Pebble Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said.

