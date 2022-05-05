Technology News
loading

Mark Zuckerberg Teases Neural Interface Wristband That Will Let Users Control Other Devices

The neural interface EMG [electromyography] wristband will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices, said Zuckerberg.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2022 10:00 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Teases Neural Interface Wristband That Will Let Users Control Other Devices

Photo Credit: Facebook

Zuckerberg was in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with the EssilorLuxottica team

Highlights
  • EssilorLuxottica and Meta announced a collaboration to make smart glasses
  • Amazon, Apple and Google have piled into the wearable tech business
  • Facebook changed its name to Meta in October last year

Meta's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday teased a new smart glasses project with EssilorLuxottica, posting a photo of the eyewear company's chairman sporting a prototype of a neural interface wristband — designed for directing other devices.

"Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG (electromyography) wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook, referring to EssilorLuxottica's chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio. He closed his message with a smiley-face emoji wearing sunglasses.

Facebook — which changed its name to Meta Platforms in October said in a blog post last year that it planned to develop a wristband that would control augmented reality glasses, allowing users to interact with a virtual world using finger movements.

Zuckerberg was in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with the eyewear company, he said.

Tech companies Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet's Google have piled into the wearable tech business, developing augmented reality glasses in a bet they could one day replace mobile phones. Google also embraced fitness tracking technology by acquiring Fitbit for $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,992 crore).

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms announced a multi-year collaboration to develop smart glasses. They currently sell frames like the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer model that are embedded with technology, allowing the wearer to take photos and listen to music and calls, starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,700).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, EssilorLuxottica, Amazon, Google, Fitbit
Moon Knight Episode 6 Recap: And Then There Were Three
Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Teases Neural Interface Wristband That Will Let Users Control Other Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. How to Check Your Airtel Balance, Plan, and Validity
  8. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  9. All You Need to Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  10. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Owner Meta Shares Glimpse of First Physical Store Set to Open on May 9 in California
  2. Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments
  3. Mark Zuckerberg Teases Neural Interface Wristband That Will Let Users Control Other Devices
  4. Google Play System Update for May 2022 Adds Self-Sharing to Nearby Share Option
  5. Autism-Linked Gene Mutation Reversed Using Lab-Grown Brain Experiment
  6. This Robot Chef Is Being Taught to 'Taste' Food as It Cooks, Just Like a Human, to Determine if It Is Properly Seasoned
  7. Play Date Between Bolivian River Dolphins and Anaconda Leaves Trail of Questions
  8. NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
  9. Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Machine Learning Program for Games Helps Develop Algorithm for Molecular Modelling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.