Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays, Built-in Speakers Launched: All Details

Lenovo Glasses T1 will be available in China in late-2022.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 09:30 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Glasses T1 (pictured) are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems

Highlights
  • Lenovo Glasses T1 will be available in select markets in 2023
  • The price of Lenovo’s new smart glasses is yet to be revealed
  • The Glasses T1 feature three adjustable nose buds

Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display was launched by the company on Thursday. The new smart glasses are a wearable display solution from the Hong Kong-based tech giant, and sport two Micro OLED displays for each eye, with a 1,080x1,920 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Glasses T1 also feature built-in speakers that to enable wearers to consume content on the go. The displays get a contrast ratio of 10,000:1, and are TUV Rheinland certified for reduced flickering and low blue light emissions.

Lenovo Glasses T1 price, availability

Lenovo Glasses T1, known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China, will go on sale in China in late-2022. The wearable will be available in select markets in 2023. The pricing of the smart glasses will be revealed when they go on sale, according to Lenovo. The company is yet to reveal whether the Lenovo Glasses T1 will debut in India.

Lenovo Glasses T1 specifications

Lenovo Glasses T1 sports two Micro OLED displays, one for each eye, with a 1,080x1,920 pixels resolution per eye and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart glasses feature high-resistance hinges, nose pads, and adjustable temple arms. The displays are TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified as well as TUV Flicker Reduced certified, according to Lenovo.

The smart glasses get high-fidelity built-in speakers that enables wearers to watch and listen to multimedia content. The Lenovo Glasses T1 also feature ‘Ready For' support with Motorola smartphones.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems. To connect to an Android phone or a Windows PC, wearers will have to plug a USB Type-C cable to connect their device and the smart glasses. For iPhone models, users will have to use an HDMI to Glasses adapter with the lightning connector — or an Apple Lightning AV adapter.

The company says the Lenovo Glasses T1 will be accompanied by three adjustable nose pads, a carrying case, a prescription lens frame, a cleaning cloth, and an anti-slip adapter. Lenovo also offers two adapters as optional accessories for the smart glasses, which are sold separately.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Glasses T1, Lenovo Glasses T1 specifications
