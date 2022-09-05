Technology News
Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds have been priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Jabra

Jabra Elite 5 (pictured) features two colour options

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 5 feature IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The new Jabra TWS earbuds sport a sleep mode
  • Jabra is yet to reveal if Elite 5 will debut in India

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched last week with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The new earbuds feature 6mm drivers and six-mic call technology. They have been rated IP55 for dust and water resistance. The Elite 5 TWS get Bluetooth v5.2 with multipoint that allows the earphones to pair with up to six devices at a time. They feature Gold Beige and Titanium Black colour options. The company is yet to reveal whether the Elite 5 earbuds will come to India.

Jabra Elite 5 price, availability

The Jabra Elite 5 have been priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). They are currently available for purchase via the official company website in Gold Beige and Titanium Black colour options. Customers also have an option to get text engraved on the Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds at no additional cost.

Jabra Elite 5 specifications

The Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds feature Hybrid ANC technology. They get 6mm drivers with a 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency, and a six-microphone setup for calling, according to the company. The earbuds have feature IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The charging case comes with LED lights for indicating the battery status and Bluetooth pairing.

The new Jabra in-ear earphones are compatible with Jabra Sound+ app with MyControls features. It gets Google Fast Pair technology for Android as well. It also features Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google assistant on Android voice assistance support. They also get three pairs of adjustable ear tips. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.2 with an operational range of 10m. It also gets Bluetooth multipoint that allows the earbuds to connect with up to six devices at once.

Jabra claims that the Elite 5 offer up to 36 hours of combined battery life with ANC off that reduces to up to 28 hours with ANC on. The earbuds alone are said to offer up to 9 hours of battery life with ANC, and 7 hours of battery life with ANC on. The battery of the Elite 5 TWS can charge fully in up to 180 minutes, according to the company. The earbuds also feature a sleep mode.

