The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES is the first-ever smartwatch launched by the company.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 29 June 2022 18:59 IST
Itel Smartwatch 1 ES With 15-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.1 Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Itel

The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES comes with a 24/7 heart rate tracker

Highlights
  • Itel has launched its first-ever Smartwatch 1 ES in India
  • The newly launched smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch full-touch HD IPS display
  • The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES supports multiple sports modes

Itel Smartwatch 1 ES is the brands first-ever smartwatch, and it has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch full-touch HD IPS display. It supports multiple sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, and more. The watch has been claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life. The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES has a digital crown design with an easily rotatable knob that helps in navigating the watch user interface, as per the company. The smartwatch features IP68-rated water splash resistance.

Itel Smartwatch 1 ES price in India, availability

The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES has been priced at Rs. 1,999. It can be purchased from Itel's official website. The smartwatch is available in Black colour.

Itel Smartwatch 1 ES specifications, features

The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES sports a 1.7-inch full-touch HD IPS display. It supports multiple sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and yoga. The smartwatch also comes with a host of health features such as a blood oxygen monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor and meditative breathing mode. It also carries a sleep tracking feature.

Other features of the Itel Smartwatch 1 ES include built-in music and camera control, text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts with its smart notification feature.

Furthermore, the newly launched smartwatch also supports built-in games like Thunder Battleship, Young Bird, and 2048.

The newly launched Itel Smartwatch 1 ES packs a 220mAh battery and can run for up to 15 days. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.1. The smartwatch supports both iOS as well as Android phones, as per the company.

As mentioned, this is the first-ever launch of a smartwatch by the company. Besides this, the company has launched Itel Vision 3 smartphone in March this year, which is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 18W fast charging.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
