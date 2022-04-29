Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Band 7 With Optical Heart Rate Sensors Launched

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is offered in Titanium and Ceramic builds.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 April 2022 12:15 IST
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Band 7 With Optical Heart Rate Sensors Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes with Sapphire Glass protection

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes with ECG support
  • Huawei Band 7 supports over 96 sports modes
  • The wearables are available for pre-booking in China

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro and Band 7 have been launched in China. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro makes its debut in two models: one with a Titanium build and the other with a Ceramic body. The smartwatch comes with an optical heart rate sensor along with a temperature sensor. Huawei says the watch supports diving up to 30 metres. The Huawei Band 7 is more of a fitness tracker, and it is aimed at those who want to have smartwatch-like functions but in a modest, affordable package.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro price, availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700). It comes with an option to choose from Black Viton strap, and a Grey leather strap. Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic version is priced at CNY 2,988 (roughly Rs. 34,500). This model can be paired either with a White leather strap or a White Ceramic strap. Both the wearables can be pre-booked now, and the deliveries will start from May 6.

Huawei Band 7 price, availability

Huawei Band 7 price has been set at CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,105). The smartband is available for pre-booking, and its deliveries will start from May 10. Huawei Band 7 is offered in Flame Red, Obsidian Black, Nebula Powder, and Wild Green colour options.

huawei band 7 intext huawei band 7

Huawei Band 7 is launched in four colour options
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro specifications

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is offered in two options. There is a Titanium build that comes with a sapphire glass and Ceramic back. This variant has 46mm size, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The other model has a full Ceramic build and a sapphire glass to protect the 1.32-inch AMOLED panel. Both of them have a button as well as a crown, and they both offer similar functionality.

The health-related features on the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro include heart rate monitoring, ECG analysis support, arteriosclerosis risk screening, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking to help the wearers understand their health. The data is provided in a detailed manner in the app. The smartwatches come with women's health features.

huawei watch gt 3 pro intext Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes with a total of four band options
Photo Credit: Huawei

One of the USPs of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is that it can be used as a golf watch. As per Huawei, the wearable has information such as maps, wind speed, direction, hitting trajectory, among others of over 300 golf courses pre-loaded. It is also a diving watch, and it delivers real-time data such as ascent, dive speed, depth and dive duration, among others. The smartwatch gets support for over 100 sports modes.

There is Huawei Sports Health that provides 11 types of training courses in running, cycling, yoga, fitness, and skipping rope. The app offers over 300 selected training courses, and there are various course difficulties. Both the variants of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro support free diving for up to 30 metres in water.

Coming to battery, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life in normal usage, and up to 8 days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios. Similarly, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of run time with regular usage, and up to 4 days of run time in heavy usage scenarios.

huawei watch gt 3 pro intext 1 Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic model gives 7 days of battery life
Photo Credit: Huawei

Other features of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro smartwatches include GPS, NFC support for payments, Bluetooth calling support, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 5ATM protection level, wireless charging, and music control. The smartwatches run HarmonyOS, and are compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices.

Huawei Band 7 specifications

The Huawei Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display fixed in a reinforced polymeric case. As per the Huawei, the wearable offers over 8,000 dials styles to choose from. There is also a new moon phase dial, which supports the presentation of 8 moon phases such as new moon, full moon, and first quarter moon. Health-related features include blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. The Huawei Band 7 also offers support for 96 sports modes. The detailed data can be accessed in the mobile app.

huawei band 7 intext 1 Huawei Band 7

Huawei Band 7 delivers 14 days of run time
Photo Credit: Huawei

As far as battery is concerned, the Huawei Band 7 is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of run time. There is a fast charging technology, which is said to deliver up to 2 days of battery life in 5 minutes of charging. Other features include 5ATM protection level, NFC support for payments, music control, remote camera control and quick reply to messages. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Huawei Band 7

Huawei Band 7

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium

Strap Colour Grey Leather, Black Velop
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic

Strap Colour White Leather, White Ceramic
Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Price, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Specifications, Huawei Band 7, Huawei Band 7 Price, Huawei Band 7 Specifications, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
India Said to Launch Open Network for Digital Commerce to Take on Amazon, Flipkart

