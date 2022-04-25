Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Launch Set for April 28, Teased to Offer Water Resistance Up to 30 Metres

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 April 2022 18:21 IST
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Launch Set for April 28, Teased to Offer Water Resistance Up to 30 Metres

Photo Credit: ITHome

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is said to have a titanium alloy version

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro said to get a 5ATM rating
  • It will launch alongside Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable phone
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro may get multiple models

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro launch has been set for April 28 in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a post by the company on Weibo. Huawei has also shared a small video on the Chinese microblogging website teasing that the smartwatch will offer water resistance for up to 30 metres. Furthermore, He Gang, COO of Huawei CBG, said in a post on Weibo that Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will be the first smartwatch of the company to support the free diving feature. Huawei is also set to launch the Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone on April 28.

As mentioned, Huawei posted a small video on Weibo that shows a person swimming, and a depth bar on the left side of the screen depicting the depth the person is treading underwater. The video hints that the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro smartwatch will support diving at a depth of 30 metres.

Furthermore, ITHome reports that a top executive of the Chinese company has shared an image on Weibo which delves out more details regarding the eater resistance of the wearable. Citing the executive, the report says that the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and gets a 5ATM. The executive claims that the watch has undergone “200 rounds of pressurised waterproof test cycles to achieve diving-level waterproof performance” (translated). Additionally, Huawei claims that the smartwatch will come with diving equipment engineering standard EN13319, and can support free diving at a maximum depth of 30 metres in the ocean.

The ITHome report also cited multiple tipsters as saying that Huawei will launch a model that is “suitable for women” (translated), and “there is also a titanium alloy version suitable for boys.” The company is also reported to launch Huawei Watch GT 3 Porsche Design, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG version, and Huawei Watch B5 devices.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Specifications, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Hero Electric Partners With EV Logistics Company Evify, to Deploy 1,000 Electric Scooters in Next 2 Years
Elon Musk's Starlink to Provide In-Flight Wireless Internet on Hawaiian Airlines

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Launch Set for April 28, Teased to Offer Water Resistance Up to 30 Metres
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  3. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Series With Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Options Debuts
  6. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  7. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  8. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
  9. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
  10. Apple’s App Store Gets UPI, RuPay, Netbanking as Alternate Payment Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Smartwatch Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Java Suffers from Crypto Bug That Could Allow Attackers to Bypass Digital Signatures, Oracle Releases Fix
  4. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  6. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  7. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  8. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  9. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  10. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.