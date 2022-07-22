Huawei Watch Fit Mini was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartwatch already made its debut in Europe last year in October. Its standout feature is a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 14 days. It sports a rectangular design and sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen. There are several health and fitness features packed as well. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini comes with 96 sports modes. It is also equipped with a heart rate monitoring sensor and a blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) measurement sensor.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini price, availability

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has been listed on Vmall for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000). However, it is currently available on pre-sale for CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,800). It comes in Frost White, Mocha Brown, and Taro Purple colour options.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini specifications, features

The Huawei smartwatch features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 194x368 pixels resolution. Its rectangular body is equipped with a circular button on the side. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has an aluminium alloy case that is reinforced with polymer fibre. It is also designed to offer 5ATM water and dust resistance.

This smartwatch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor along with an SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen levels. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini can be used for monitoring your sleep and women can also track their menstrual cycle. For fitness enthusiasts, its features 96 sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming, skipping rope, yoga, and more. Other features include remote camera and music controls, payment support, and call notification.

Huawei claims that Its 180mAh-rated battery can last for up to 14 days of typical use and up to 10 days of heavy use. Furthermore, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini is said to take up to 65 minutes to get fully charged. The smartwatch supports low-energy Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.