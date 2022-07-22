Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched

Huawei Watch Fit Mini has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 July 2022 12:32 IST
Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has a rectangular aluminium alloy body

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit Mini comes in Frost White, Mocha Brown, Taro Purple
  • It features 96 sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming, skipping
  • The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has an optical heart rate monitoring sensor

Huawei Watch Fit Mini was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartwatch already made its debut in Europe last year in October. Its standout feature is a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 14 days. It sports a rectangular design and sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen. There are several health and fitness features packed as well. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini comes with 96 sports modes. It is also equipped with a heart rate monitoring sensor and a blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) measurement sensor.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini price, availability

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has been listed on Vmall for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000). However, it is currently available on pre-sale for CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,800). It comes in Frost White, Mocha Brown, and Taro Purple colour options.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini specifications, features

The Huawei smartwatch features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 194x368 pixels resolution. Its rectangular body is equipped with a circular button on the side. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has an aluminium alloy case that is reinforced with polymer fibre. It is also designed to offer 5ATM water and dust resistance.

This smartwatch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor along with an SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen levels. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini can be used for monitoring your sleep and women can also track their menstrual cycle. For fitness enthusiasts, its features 96 sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming, skipping rope, yoga, and more. Other features include remote camera and music controls, payment support, and call notification.

Huawei claims that Its 180mAh-rated battery can last for up to 14 days of typical use and up to 10 days of heavy use. Furthermore, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini is said to take up to 65 minutes to get fully charged. The smartwatch supports low-energy Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Watch Fit Mini

Huawei Watch Fit Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Frosty White, Mocha Brown, Taro Purple
Display Size 38mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch Fit Mini, Huawei Watch Fit Mini price, Huawei Watch Fit Mini specifications, Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
California to Allow Cryptocurrency Campaign Donations, if Immediately Converted to US Dollars
Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022: How to Check Online
  7. The Gray Man Review: $200 Million Dud From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  8. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Google Pixel 6a First Impressions: A New Beginning?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.5 Billion to Speed Up Growth in Healthcare Sector
  2. CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business
  3. Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  4. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Online Status: Report
  5. Oppenheimer Movie: Poster Out for Christopher Nolan's Next Film, Releasing in July 2023
  6. Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched
  7. Instagram Says Videos Shorter Than 15 Minutes to Be Shared as Reels, Announces Remix Features
  8. California to Allow Cryptocurrency Campaign Donations, if Immediately Converted to US Dollars
  9. Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date Set for August 26 on Netflix. Here’s the First Trailer
  10. OnePlus 10T Amazon Listing Goes Live, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.