Huawei Watch Fit 2 smartwatch was launched in the European market on Wednesday. It comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display and a press-to-release “Link” design that allows the wearers to easily switch different bands. It debuts with three models: Active Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition. The Active Edition comes with silicone straps, the Classic Edition is paired with leather straps, and Elegant Edition gets metal straps. Huawei Watch Fit 2 is one of the wearables, alongside the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Band 7, and Huawei Watch D, that made their debut in Europe.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 price, availability

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active Edition is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,100). It comes in Isle Blue, Midnight Black, and Sakura Pink colour straps.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 Classic Edition is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,200), and will be available in Moon White and Nebula Grey colour straps.

On the other hand, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 Elegant Edition is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,250). It can be purchased in Premium Gold and Silver Frost Milanese strap options.

Huawei says that customers can visit local websites for information on the availability of the wearable.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with silicone, leather, and metal straps

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Fit 2 specifications

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336x480 pixels resolution. The wearable comes with always-on display (AOD) designs for all watch faces, which can be downloaded via the Watch Face Store. There display supports touch functionality and the watch also gets a button on the right spine.

While the Active Edition model has a polymer front and rear case, the Classic Edition and Elegant Edition models have an aluminium front case with a polymer rear case. Additionally, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 features a press-to-release "Link" design that allows customers to easily switch straps.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 offers a feature that allows wearers to set a picture from their phones as the watch face. They can do it via the Huawei Health App, or via OneHop for watch faces. The OneHop for watch faces feature is only supported on Huawei mobile phones that support NFC and run EMUI 11 or later. It is to be noted that the Active Edition of the smartwatch does not support OneHop for watch faces, and the feature is available in select countries and regions.

Health-related features include fitness animations, and voice-guided warm up stretches for 7 common workouts, including cycling, running, and swimming. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 provides real-time running data, sedentary reminders, and offers support for 97 workouts. Along with it, the wearable also monitors blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate via an optical heart rate sensor, sleep, and tracks stress.

When it comes to battery, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a magnetic charging thimble, and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life. Connectivity options on the wearable include Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth v5.2. Only the Classic Edition and Elegant Edition models come with support for NFC. All the models come with Bluetooth calling, music control, virtual assistant support, and are 5ATM water-resistant. They are compatible with Android 6.0 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.