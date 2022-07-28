Huawei launched the Watch 3 Pro New on Wednesday in China. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen and is an upgraded version of the Huawei Watch 3 Pro that was launched last year in June. This new smartwatch comes with either a brown leather strap or a premium titanium strap. It is packed with health and fitness features, including ECG analysis and over 100 sports modes. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New also features 4G eSIM function that allows users to make calls, download apps, and more without a smartphone.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New price, availability

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New is available to purchase in China on Vmall. It is listed to cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000), however, this Huawei smartwatch is currently available at a special discounted price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). As previously mentioned, customers get the option to pick between a brown leather strap and a premium titanium strap.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New specifications, features

This smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It comes with eSIM functionality that allows users to make and receive phone calls, download apps, and more without requiring a smartphone. It can even be used for navigation independent of a smartphone.

Users can track their health via the included ECG analysis, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New also allows users to track the health data of their family members as well. It comes with over 100 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. There is also an exclusive gold mode that includes features like hitting trajectory, wind speed and direction detection, and more.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New has a corrosion-resistant metal body. It offers 5 ATM water resistance, which might make it ideal for water activities in shallow water. Furthermore, its battery is said to last for up to 4 days of typical use. This smartwatch is compatible with HarmonyOS, Android, and iOS devices.