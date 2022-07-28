Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New can be used to track the health data of family members.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 July 2022 19:15 IST
Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New has a corrosion-resistant metal body

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch 3 Pro New comes with over 100 sports modes
  • It with either a brown leather strap or a premium titanium strap
  • The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New offers 5ATM water resistance

Huawei launched the Watch 3 Pro New on Wednesday in China. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen and is an upgraded version of the Huawei Watch 3 Pro that was launched last year in June. This new smartwatch comes with either a brown leather strap or a premium titanium strap. It is packed with health and fitness features, including ECG analysis and over 100 sports modes. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New also features 4G eSIM function that allows users to make calls, download apps, and more without a smartphone.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New price, availability

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New is available to purchase in China on Vmall. It is listed to cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000), however, this Huawei smartwatch is currently available at a special discounted price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). As previously mentioned, customers get the option to pick between a brown leather strap and a premium titanium strap.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New specifications, features

This smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It comes with eSIM functionality that allows users to make and receive phone calls, download apps, and more without requiring a smartphone. It can even be used for navigation independent of a smartphone.

Users can track their health via the included ECG analysis, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New also allows users to track the health data of their family members as well. It comes with over 100 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. There is also an exclusive gold mode that includes features like hitting trajectory, wind speed and direction detection, and more.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New has a corrosion-resistant metal body. It offers 5 ATM water resistance, which might make it ideal for water activities in shallow water. Furthermore, its battery is said to last for up to 4 days of typical use. This smartwatch is compatible with HarmonyOS, Android, and iOS devices.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Watch 3 Pro New

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Brown
Compatible OS HarmonyOS 2 and above, Android 6.0 and above, iOS 9.0 and above
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch 3 Pro New, Huawei Watch 3 Pro New price, Huawei Watch 3 Pro New specifications, Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  4. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  2. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  3. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  4. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  5. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  7. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  8. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
  9. BSNL, KITE to Provide Faster Internet Services With Broadband Connectivity to Kerala Schools
  10. Samsung, LG and Other Asian Tech Firms Warn About Sharp Slowdown in Smartphone, TV Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.