Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch and Honor Earbuds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones globally debuted at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on Monday. The smartwatch and TWS earphones from Honor were launched alongside Honor Magic 4 series smartphones. Honor Watch GS 3 was initially launched in China earlier this year and offers up to 14 days of battery life through its 451mAh battery. Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earphones get a 11mm dynamic driver and can last for up to 24 hours with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) turned off.

Honor Watch GS 3, Honor Earbuds 3 Pro price

Honor Watch GS 3 is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,300), while Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earphones are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800). Honor mentioned that the smartwatch and the TWS earphones' availability will be announced later. The smartwatch is offered in Classic Gold, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue colour options, whereas the TWS earphones are offered in Grey and White colour options.

Honor Watch GS 3 specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Honor Watch GS 3 was launched in China in January. It is offered with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The display is housed in a 45.9mm dial. The screen supports three touch operations — sliding up, down, left, or right, tap, and long press. The dial is constructed using 316L stainless steel and straps are made of Nappa leather. It features 32MB of RAM and 4GB storage.

In addition to the touch operations, Hono Watch GS 3 features two buttons for navigation that support long press, short press, double click, and more such operations. Honor Watch GS 3 packs an 8-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) heart-rate monitor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms and claims to provide 97 percent accurate heart-rate monitoring.

Honor Watch GS 3 supports more than 100 sports modes and also provides precise route tracking. Alongside, it also gets 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen saturation measurement. With Bluetooth v5, the smartwatch can be connected to a smartphone to get call or message notifications. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitive sensor.

The smartwatch from Honor packs a 451mAh battery that is claimed to give a battery life of 14 days on a single charge. With GPS tracking turned on, the smartwatch gets a battery life of 30 hours. It can last for up to a day with 5-minutes of charge. Honor Watch GS 3 measures 45.9x45.9x10.5mm and weighs 44 grams.

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro specifications, features

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro feature 11mm coaxial dynamic drivers with a moving-coil loudspeaker and a high-resolution PZT tweeter. The combination of the loudspeaker and the tweeter is said to give a punchy bass as well as a clear treble sound.

As mentioned, the TWS earphones from Honor also feature adaptive ANC with three modes — Ultra, Cozy, and General mode. The ANC level can be adjusted based on the ambient noise and can reduce noises up to 46dB. Additionally, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro also feature Call Noise AI Cancellation.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro also get a temperature monitor that is activated via a triple-tap on the earbud's stem. Along with the temperature sensor, the TWS earphones get an AI temperature algorithm. They also feature wear detection, signifying that music playback is paused if the user removes one earbud. They can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth v5.2.

The earbuds pack a 42mAh battery each, while the charging case gets a 410mAh battery. With ANC turned on, the earbuds can last for up to four hours on a single charge, and up to six hours with ANC turned off. Similarly, along with the charging case and ANC turned on, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can last for up to 16 hours, and up to 24 hours with ANC turned off. They can be charged using a USB Type C port.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro measure 30.5x21.6x24.3mm and weigh around 5.1 grams, per earbud. The charging case measures 64.3x46x23.2mm and weighs 42.6 grams (without earbuds).

