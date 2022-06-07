Technology News
Honor Watch GS 3 With Over 100 Sports Modes, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India

Honor Watch GS 3 price starts at Rs. 14,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 June 2022 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch GS 3 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Honor Watch GS 3 is offered in three shades
  • The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters)
  • It is said to be made of 316L low-carbon stainless steel

Honor Watch GS 3 has been launched in India as the latest wearable offering from Huawei sub-brand Honor. The new smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and features 3D curved glass. The Honor Watch GS 3 has a water-resistant build and is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It has more than 100 sports modes and offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The battery of the Honor Watch GS 3 is claimed to last up to 14 days with standard use. The smartwatch was launched in China in January this year.

Honor Watch GS 3 price, availability

The new Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch is available for pre-orders in India in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold shades with leather and silicone strap options. The Midnight Black variant is priced at Rs. 14,999, whereas the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold colour variants cost Rs. 16,990.

It will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 12,990 for the Midnight Black variant and Rs. 14,990 for the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold shades. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. The new wearable will go on sale through Amazon and will be available from June 7.

Customers purchasing the Honor Watch GS 3 using a Citibank card or Bank of Baroda cards are entitled to receive a 10 percent instant discount. No-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs. 1,444.

Honor Watch GS 3 specifications

The new Honor Watch GS 3 features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi. The fingerprint-resistant display has an always-on mode and it offers 1000 nits of peak brightness. The dial diameter is 45.9mm and it has a 316L stainless steel build.

The screen of the Honor Watch GS 3 supports fullscreen touch operations and it features a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. It offers multiple customisable watch faces as well.

The smartwatch is equipped with an eight-channel PPG sensor to monitor heart rate using artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms. The Honor Watch GS 3 is also capable of tracking the skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). However, the functionality is not designed to replace any medical equipment. Further, the smartwatch offers all-night sleep tracking. With this feature, the wearable is said to identify six categories of sleep problems and offers 200 sleep suggestions to help the user sleep sound.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes with auto-detection for six different sports. The Honor Watch GS 3 comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone. It shows call or message notifications and allows users to access alarm and weather updates.

The Honor Watch GS 3 packs dual GPS and has a water resistance 5ATM (50-meter) certification. The wearable includes 12 programmed fitness courses for fitness enthusiasts with a total of 44 animated exercise demonstrations.

The battery of the Honor Watch GS 3 is said to last 14 days on a single charge. It is said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS tracking enabled. Also, the Honor Watch GS 3 is claimed to last a whole day with just 5 minutes of charging.

The Honor Watch GS 3 measures 4.6×4.6×10.5mm and weighs about 44g.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Watch GS 3, Honor, Honor Watch GS 3 Price in India, Honor Watch GS 3 specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reliance Jio Becomes First Telecom Operator to Launch 4G Mobile Service Near Pangong Lake in Ladakh Region

Comment

 
 

