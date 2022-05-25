Honor Watch GS 3 was launched in China in January by the Huawei sub-brand. Seems like the company is now planning to debut this watch in India as well. A new microsite on online shopping store Amazon India says the Honor Watch GS 3 is "Coming Soon", which clearly indicates that the watch is going to launched in India soon. However, the site doesn't reveal an exact launch date. This Honor smartwatch has a stainless-steel body with a 3D curved glass and a graduated bezel. It will be available in three colour options and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Honor Watch GS 3 price in India, availability (expected)

As per the Amazon India listing the Honor Watch GS 3 is expected to 'Come Soon' in India, but an exact launch date and pricing are not known yet. It should be announced very soon in the country.

In China, the smartwatch is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the Racing Pioneer model, whereas the Streamer Classic and Around the World Voyage options are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300). Therefore, we can expect the India pricing for the watch to be similar.

The microsite details other specifications and features of the smartwatch. It shows three different colour options for the wearable dubbed Classic Gold, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.

Honor Watch GS 3 specifications

The Honor Watch GS 3 features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. The screen of the Honor Watch GS 3 supports touch operations, including sliding up and down, left and right, tap, and long-press. The smartwatch is made of 316L low-carbon stainless steel and features Nappa leather straps.

In terms of storage, the Honor Watch GS 3 packs 4GB storage. There is also 32MB of RAM. The smartwatch has an up button and down button that supports long press, short press, double click, and more. The wearable features an eight-channel PPG sensor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms and claims to provide 97 percent accurate heart-rate monitoring.

Honor has also provided a list of health-tracking features on the Honor Watch GS 3, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level measurement. When a low blood oxygen state occurs, the watch will vibrate to give a reminder. It is also touted to provide more than 200 sleep suggestions to help the user sleep sound. Likewise, when the pressure is high, the wearable will give suggestions to adjust breathing to release the pressure.

The Honor Watch GS 3 can also be paired with a smartphone to get call notifications and message alerts via Bluetooth v5. It gets 85 custom sports modes, 10 professional sports modes, and basic function such as music, alarm clock, remote control camera, mobile phone search, flashlight, and timer. The smartwatch comes with built-in speakers and microphones. It is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. The watch offers 5ATM certification and comes with a 451mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

As mentioned above, the Honor Watch GS 3 was launched in China in January this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.