Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch by Timex Group India was launched in India on Monday. The wearable comes with features such as SpO2 tracking, multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and a temperature sensor. It also has support for music and camera control, over 100 watch faces, and sleep tracking. It comes with a metal case and silicone straps. As per the company, the smartwatch is aimed at fashion enthusiasts and young audiences.

Helix Metalfit 3.0 price in India, availability

Helix Metalfit 3.0 price in India is set at Rs. 3,995, as per the company's website. However, it can be purchased at an inaugural offer price of Rs. 2,995. We have reached out to Timex for more details on this inaugural offer and will update this space soon. The smartwatch can be purchased in Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink colour options.

Helix Metalfit 3.0 specifications

The Helix Metalfit 3.0 sports a 1.69-inch rectangular display with 240x280 pixels resolution. It comes with a metal case and an option to choose from four coloured silicone bands. As per the company, the wearable comes with support for over 100 watch faces.

Health-related features on the Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch include blood pressure monitor, temperature sensor, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Fitness-related features include multiple sports modes and activity tracking (such as steps counts and calories).

The Helix Metalfit 3.0 is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life. It offers features such as music and camera control. The smartwatch comes with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Timex says that the wearable is manufactured in India.