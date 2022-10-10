Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Watch to Get Feature Drops, Software Updates for Up to 3 Years: Details

Google intends to be “regular” when it comes to delivering these software updates.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 13:10 IST
Google Pixel Watch to Get Feature Drops, Software Updates for Up to 3 Years: Details

Google Pixel Watch has yet to be announced in India, but will go on sale in nine other countries.

Highlights
  • Google’s Pixel Watch has not been launched in India
  • Watch software updates follow a strategy similar to Pixel smartphones
  • There will also be quarterly ‘feature drops’ adding new features

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India on 12 October. The pre-order window is already open and Pixel Buds Pro also went on sale back in July. With the ecosystem almost complete, there are still no details about the Pixel Watch coming to India. But a new support document gives us more information regarding software support for Google's first smartwatch. And by the looks of it, the search giant seems to be giving its first smartwatch a similar treatment as its Pixel smartphones.

The support document shows how Google takes the Pixel smartphone approach to software updates for its Pixel Watch. The short document first spotted by 9to5Google mentions that its Pixel Watch will receive Wear OS software updates that include security enhancements, new features, operating systems updates, and the usual bug fixes. It also mentions that these updates will be “regular' without stating how many will arrive. There's no mention of a timeline either.

Google does make it clear that Pixel Watch owners will receive updates for at least three years, from the time it first becomes available on the Google Store in the US. The software update strategy is very similar to the treatment its Pixel 6a smartphone has received in India, which includes security updates. But Google has specified that it may also include feature drops and other software updates, meaning that users can expect new features showing up on their Pixel Watch just like the quarterly feature drops that show up on Pixel smartphones.

Google guarantees software updates for its Pixel Watch until October 2025, so those interested in purchasing one don't need to worry about software updates for the next three years. Apple never explicitly mentions software support for its Apple Watch models, but its Series 3 (now discontinued) did receive up to 5 years of software updates until watchOS 8.7.1.

The Pixel Watch, unlike Google's recent Pixel smartphones, does not use a custom-designed Tensor processor, but goes with Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC that's paired with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and has 2GB of RAM. It has a heart-rate sensor, offers ECG tracking and has health and fitness features by Fitbit. The device is priced at $349.99 (approximately Rs. 28,700) for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only model, while the LTE model along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will cost $399.99 (approximately Rs. 32,800). It will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and Taiwan from 13 October.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch Availability, Google Pixel Watch Specifications, Google Pixel Watch Software
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker’s Final Appearance as the Time Lord
Apple iPhone SE 4 Could Feature a 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch to Get Feature Drops, Software Updates for Up to 3 Years: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  3. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  4. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  5. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  6. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Should You Upgrade?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Prime Video Release Date Set for October 17
  2. Tecno Pova 4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
  5. STAN Rolls Out NFTs in Collaboration With Over 50 Indian Gaming Creators, E-Sports Athletes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  7. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
  8. Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
  9. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.