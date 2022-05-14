Google Pixel Watch was unveiled alongside the Pixel 6a during the I/O 2022 event this week as the company's first smartwatch. Google confirmed that the wearable will be available in the US starting this fall, but ahead of the official launch, a new report suggests that Google Pixel Watch will pack a four-year-old processor. The Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, which debuted back in 2018 with the Galaxy Watch, is expected to power the wearable. The Google Pixel Watch will come in a circular domed design with swappable wrist bands. It will also feature Fitbit integration for enhanced fitness tracking support.

A report by 9to5google has suggested a key specification of the Google Pixel Watch. As per the report, the smartwatch will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, a chip that debuted with the original Galaxy Watch in 2018. Google is most likely using the older chip because the Pixel Watch has been in development for a long time, notes the report. The Exynos 9110 SoC is a 10nm chip and it features two Cortex-A53 cores.

Recently, at I/O 2022, Google teased the Pixel Watch without confirming the launch date and price details. The device will run the latest Wear OS and features a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection. It also has a stainless-steel build.

Google has packed customisable, swappable wrist bands on the Pixel Watch. Further, the wearable is confirmed to run on an improved Wear OS UI with more fluid navigation and smart notifications.

The Pixel Watch comes integrated with Fitbit and supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It can be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS.

It will also offer heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. Users can also see their active zone minutes when working out and track their stats and progress against different fitness goals.

The Pixel Watch will also work with the Find My Device app to help users locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, or any other supported devices on a map available on their wrist.