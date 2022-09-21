Google Pixel Watch price for the Wi-Fi only variant has been leaked ahead of its launch, according to a report. The colour options for the Wi-Fi and cellular models have also been reportedly shared online. A previous report in August suggested the price of the cellular version of the Google Pixel Watch. The tech giant is set to host the ‘Made By Google' launch event on October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST), during which the company will unveil the new smartwatch and the Google Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel Watch price, availability (expected)

Google Pixel Watch price in the US will start at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the Wi-Fi only variant, according to a report by 9To5Google citing industry sources. According to a previous report, the cellular variant of the Google Pixel will be priced in the US at $399 (roughly Rs. 31,900).

The 9To5Google report further highlighted the colour options of both the variants. The Wi-Fi only variant of the Google Pixel Watch is said to come in Black/Obsidian, Gold/ Hazel, and Silver/Chalk colour options. The cellular variant of the upcoming smartwatch is said to be available in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/ Hazel colour options.

Google has already announced that it will be hosting the ‘Made By Google' launch event on October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). During the event, the company will unveil a range of products, including the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel Watch will reportedly be available for purchase starting November 4.

Google Pixel Watch specifications

Google Pixel Watch was first announced at the Google I/O event in May this year. The upcoming smartwatch will run on the latest version of Wear OS. It will sport a circular dial with minimal bezels around the display.

The wearable will also feature curved glass protection and a stainless-steel build. The new smartwatch will also feature Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet support. The Google Pixel Watch will get health-related features, like heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch will work with the Find My Device app as well, according to the company.