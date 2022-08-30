Google Pixel Watch price has reportedly been leaked online. The smartwatch is tipped launch alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The wearable is purportedly turning out to be one of most talked about products globally, as leaks about the smartwatch continue to pour in since Google made it official at this year's I/O event in May. It will run on the version of latest Wear OS and feature a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection. The glass offers it a pebble-like domed design and the smartwatch is equipped with a tactile crown.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, a report by 9to5Google says that the cellular version of the Google Pixel Watch will cost $399 (roughly Rs. 31,750) in the US. There is also a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model, the price of which has not been leaked by the source. The report says that Google could change the price before the launch to make it more competitive and carrier deals are expected to bring the cost down.

It is to be noted that Apple is also tipped to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at its upcoming ‘Far out' event scheduled for September 7. It launched the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) at a starting price of $399 and the cellular model got the price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 39,700).

Samsung, Google's other competitor in the wearable segment, has already launched the Galaxy Watch 5 at a starting price of $279 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the Bluetooth variant and $499 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for the LTE variant.

Google Pixel Watch features

At Google I/O, the company announced that the Google Pixel Watch will run the latest version of Wear OS and feature a circular display with minimal bezels, curved glass protection, and a stainless-steel build. The wearable will offer support for the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It will feature heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The Pixel Watch will also work with the Find My Device app to help users locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, as well as other supported devices, according to the company.