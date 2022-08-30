Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel Watch cellular version may start at a price of $399 (roughly Rs. 31,750) in the US.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 18:05 IST
Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch was unveiled at Google I/O back in May

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch will run on the latest version of Wear OS
  • It will compete with offerings from Apple and Samsung
  • Google Pixel Watch is tipped to feature a stainless-steel build

Google Pixel Watch price has reportedly been leaked online. The smartwatch is tipped launch alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The wearable is purportedly turning out to be one of most talked about products globally, as leaks about the smartwatch continue to pour in since Google made it official at this year's I/O event in May. It will run on the version of latest Wear OS and feature a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection. The glass offers it a pebble-like domed design and the smartwatch is equipped with a tactile crown.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, a report by 9to5Google says that the cellular version of the Google Pixel Watch will cost $399 (roughly Rs. 31,750) in the US. There is also a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model, the price of which has not been leaked by the source. The report says that Google could change the price before the launch to make it more competitive and carrier deals are expected to bring the cost down.

It is to be noted that Apple is also tipped to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at its upcoming ‘Far out' event scheduled for September 7. It launched the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) at a starting price of $399 and the cellular model got the price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 39,700).

Samsung, Google's other competitor in the wearable segment, has already launched the Galaxy Watch 5 at a starting price of $279 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the Bluetooth variant and $499 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for the LTE variant.

Google Pixel Watch features

At Google I/O, the company announced that the Google Pixel Watch will run the latest version of Wear OS and feature a circular display with minimal bezels, curved glass protection, and a stainless-steel build. The wearable will offer support for the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It will feature heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The Pixel Watch will also work with the Find My Device app to help users locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, as well as other supported devices, according to the company.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch Price, Google Pixel Watch Specifications, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google
iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  4. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  5. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  9. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.