Google Pixel Watch to Be Offered in a Variety of Band Options: Report

Fabric and stretch bands are expected to be the most affordable Pixel Watch strap options.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 June 2022 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google showed off the silicone band for Pixel Watch during I/O 2022

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch may get a set of optional bands
  • The wearable is likely to rival the likes of the Apple Watch
  • The price of the Google Pixel Watch is yet to be revealed

Google Pixel Watch was unveiled last month during the I/O 2022 as the first smartwatch offering from the company and it will be available in the US starting this fall. Ahead of the official launch, a new report suggests that the wearable will come with several customisable, swappable wrist bands that can seamlessly attach. Google is reportedly working on at least seven bands for the Pixel Watch, including the one showcased during the launch event. The company is said to be readying Milanese bands with steel mesh and link bracelet. Furthermore, the company could offer different leather, fabric and stretch bands. Some of the bands might resemble those bands available for the Apple Watch.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google will offer not less than seven bands for the new Google Pixel Watch. Milanese-style band, link bracelet, silicone bands, two types of leather bands, as well as affordable fabric and stretch bands are said to be in the works.

The high-end Milanese-style band could come in silver, black, and gold colour options and is said to feature woven stainless steel and a magnetic clasp similar to what is offered on the Apple Watch. The link bracelet, on the other hand, is said to be a solid metal band seen on wearables by Rolex and Omega. However, the price range of these bands is unknown at this moment. As per the report, Apple is charging $349 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for link bands while Fossil charges around $50 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Further, Google is also said to offer two types of leather bands with the Google Pixel Watch. Fabric and stretch bands could be unveiled as affordable options. If the latest speculations turn out to be true, the Google Pixel Watch will have strap options similar to the Apple Watch.

To recall, Google introduced the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022 without confirming the price details. It will run the latest version of Wear OS and features a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection. The smartwatch comes with a stainless-steel build and it has integrated with Fitbit. The wearable supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It can be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
