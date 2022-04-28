Google's Pixel Watch has been part of rumours for quite some time now. Google is yet to confirm the existence of its first smartwatch, but ahead of it, the wearable has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. The listing suggests that the company might be working on three Pixel Watch models. Google has recently filed the trademark for its wearable and the trademark documents indicated that it will be officially known as Pixel Watch. Additionally, live images of the long-rumoured device had surfaced online earlier.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Google Pixel Watch in three different variants with model numbers GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C. This might refer to multiple models for different regions. The listing suggests Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity for the upcoming wearable. The smartwatch is listed with software version number RWD5.211104.001, instead of the latest available version RWD7. Google is expected to pack the newest operating system in the wearable when it ships. The Bluetooth SIG website listing of the Google Pixel Watch was first spotted by Android Police.

Google's Pixel Watch have leaked multiple times in the past. The smartwatch is likely to rival the likes of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from last year.

Recently, the search giant applied to trademark the “Pixel Watch” name at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Also, alleged live images of the Pixel Watch have surfaced online giving a glimpse at the possible design. The Google Pixel Watch is expected to feature a circular dial with minimal bezels. It could have a single button next to the crown. It is likely to carry a heart rate sensor on the back. The smartwatch is said to feature WearOS 3.