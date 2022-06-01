Google Pixel Watch Lasts Up to a Day on Single Charge: Report

Google Pixel Watch battery will last up to a day on a single charge, a report has claimed, adding that this may not be the actual numbers with which the smartwatch will be available for purchase later this year. Google announced the Pixel Watch at this year's Google I/O event. The wearable features a circular domed design with rounded edges. The Pixel Watch also carries distinct colour options and a list of fitness tracking features. The Google Pixel Watch runs the latest Wear OS.

Citing sources, 9to5google reported that the Google Pixel Watch has an exact capacity of about 300mAh battery that delivers up to a day's runtime on a single charge. This figure is based on the pre-release testing, and might change when Google actually makes the watch available for purchase this fall.

In comparison, we were able to churn out about a day and a half worth of use on a single charge from the Apple Watch 7 with heart rate monitoring throughout the day, always-on display mode enabled, and SpO2 tracking on by default. The battery delivered about two days' runtime with the always-on display switched off. Similarly, we were able to squeeze out about a day and a half battery life during our review of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The report also says that there was no information available on the conditions -- such as Always-On Display (AOD) on and sleep tracking -- under which the Pixel Watch was tested. Furthermore, the Pixel Watch does not offer “particularly fast charging” via its magnetic to USB Type-C cable, the report claimed. It is reported to take over 110 minutes for a full charge.