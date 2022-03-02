Google Pixel Watch could break cover in the coming future as it has appeared alongside the Pixel 6a on a US carrier's back-end inventory system, according to a report. The Pixel Watch has been a part of the rumour mill for some time now, but Google has not yet confirmed its existence. The smartwatch is likely to give a tough fight to the Apple Watch, though it could also make the competition tougher for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that debuted last year.

The Google Pixel Watch has appeared on the inventory system with the codename “rohan”, Android Police reports, citing a person familiar with the development. The database including its details is also said to suggest that the smartwatch would debut in at least three different colours, namely Black, Gold, and Grey.

Google is reported to have plans to launch the Pixel Watch in 32GB storage option. This suggests that the smartwatch could carry double the storage capacity available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that comes with 16GB storage. The Apple Watch Series 7, on the other hand, has the same 32GB storage capacity as of the rumoured Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch is also said to have a cellular variant to deliver a standalone connectivity — similar to the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch.

Alongside the Pixel Watch, Android Police claims that the carrier inventory system included the Google Pixel 6a, codenamed “bluejay”. It appears to have three different colours: Black, Green, and White. The phone is also said to have 128GB storage.

Exact details about the pricing and availability of both Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a are not available in the system, as per the report.

However, tipster Max Jambor in January reported that the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch would debut in May — during the Google I/O 2022.

Some past reports suggested that the Pixel Watch may include a new Google Assistant experience and come with an Exynos chip. It is also rumoured to have a circular dial with touch support. Furthermore, some renders suggesting the design of the Google Pixel Watch surfaced online in the past.

