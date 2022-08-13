Technology News
Google Pixel Watch to Offer 24 Hours Battery Life, Tips Fitbit App APK Teardown

Fitbit app is reportedly readying support for Google’s Wear OS.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 August 2022 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch runs Wear OS

  • Google Pixel Watch will be available in the US starting this fall
  • Fitbit app recommends charging device at least 30 percent before going to
  • The price of the Google Pixel Watch is yet to be revealed

Google Pixel Watch was unveiled during the I/O 2022 event in May as the first smartwatch offering from the company, alongside the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a. It runs on the Wear OS platform and comes with Fitbit integration for tracking various physical activities. The Google Pixel Watch will be available in the US starting this fall and ahead of the launch, the Fitbit app is reportedly readying support for the wearable. The recent APK (Android Package Kit) teardown of the app indicates new in-app text related to evening charge reminders giving hints at the estimated battery life of the smartwatch.

The estimated battery life of Google Pixel Watch was suggested by 9to5Google via an APK teardown while examining the latest v3.65 of the Fitbit app. The app could be used to manage the wearable. As per the report, the APK teardown of the app includes new in-app text related to evening charge reminders for the Google Pixel Watch. When this upcoming toggle is enabled, Fitbit will send a notification reminding users to charge their smartwatch.

Fitbit app generally recommends charging the device at least 30 percent before going to bed for ensuring efficient sleep tracking. Assuming that Google is considering a full night's sleep on 8 hours, the report suggests that the smartwatch could offer a battery life of somewhere around 24 hours. These are in line with the past reports that claimed that the Google Pixel Watch has a capacity of about 300mAh battery that delivers up to a day's runtime on a single charge.

In May this year, Google introduced the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022 event. It will run the latest version of Wear OS and features a circular display with minimal bezels and curved glass protection. The smartwatch has a stainless-steel build. The wearable supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It can be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS.

Google has also packed customisable, swappable wristbands on the Pixel Watch. It will offer heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring as well. The Pixel Watch will work with the Find My Device app as well to help users locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, or any other supported devices.

