Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker has been launched in India. The smart wearable comes with various features including heart rate monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and more. The Garmin Vivosmart 5 also offers features such as women's health tracking, step count, calories count, intensity minutes tracker, sleep and blood oxygen level tracking. As per Garmin, the Vivosmart 5 is able to run up to 7 days on a single charge. To recall, the fitness tracker was launched in the United States in April this year.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 price in India, availability

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 has been priced at Rs. 14,990 and is available in Black and Mint colour options. Buyers can purchase the fitness tracker from Garmin's official website, Amazon, Flipkart and authorised distributer Synergizer.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 specifications

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker sports a 0.73-inch OLED display with 88x154 pixels resolution. The small variant fits wrist with a circumference of 122-188mm, and the large variant fits wrist with a circumference of 148-228mm, as per the company. It is fitted with multiple sensors including a Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor, pulse oxygen saturation sensor along with an accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. Garmin has not provided any IP rating, but it says that customers do not need to remove the band when going for a swim. The fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Health monitoring features on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and women's health tracking. Other features include Body Battery Energy Monitoring in which the tracker records the body energy levels throughout the day to find the best time durations for activity and rest.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 also sports a Hydration Tracking feature that logs in the wearer's daily fluid intake and reminds them to stay hydrated. Users can also set an auto goal for hydration that adjusts based on the sweat lost during activities. Another feature is Respiration Tracking, which shows how the wearer is breathing throughout the day.

The Fitness Age feature on Garmin Vivosmart 5 uses chronological age, the wearer's weekly vigorous activity, resting heart rate, and BMI or body fat percentage to estimate if the wearer's body is younger or older than they actually are. The smart fitness tracker provides tips to lower their fitness age, the company claims.

Users also get a step counter, calories burnt, data on distance covered, and support for gym exercises and other sports. Connectivity features on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 include Bluetooth Smart and ANT+. The company says that the wearable can deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

To recall, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band was announced in the US in April this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.