Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker has been launched, and its price and availability has been announced in the US. It comes with various features such as body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, respiration and hydration tracking, as well as fitness age feature. Customers also get women's health tracking, heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen level tracking abilities as well. As per Garmin, the Vivosmart 5 is able to run up to 7 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker works with both Android and iOS handsets, and comes equipped with an OLED display.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 price, availability

Garmin Vivosmart 5 price is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,500), and is available for purchase in the US. There are two variants: small and large. While the small variant is available in Black, Cool Mint, and White colours, the large model is only launched in Black colour option. There is no word on availability of the fitness band in India.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 specifications

Garmin Vivosmart 5 sports an OLED display with 88x154 pixels resolution. The small variant fits wrists with a circumference of 122-188mm, and the large variant fits wrists with a circumference of 148-228mm, as per the company. It is fitted with multiple sensors including Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor, pulse oxygen saturation sensor along with an accelerometer and ambient light sensor. Garmin has not provided any IP rating but it says that wearers do not need to remove the band when going for a swim.

Health monitoring features on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, stress, and women's health tracking. Other features include Body Battery Energy Monitoring in which the tracker records the body energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest.

There is a Hydration Tracking feature on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 that logs in the wearer's daily fluid intake and reminds them to stay hydrated. They can also set an auto goal for hydration that adjusts based on how much sweat the wearers lose during activities. Another feature is Respiration Tracking that shows data of how the wearer is breathing throughout the day.

The Fitness Age feature on Garmin Vivosmart 5 uses chronological age, the wearer's weekly vigorous activity, resting heart rate and BMI or body fat percentage to estimate if the wearer's body is younger or older than they actually are. Then they get tips to lower the fitness age, the company says.

You also get step counter, calories burnt, distance covered, support for gym exercises and other sports. Connectivity features on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 include Bluetooth Smart and ANT+. The company says that the wearable can deliver up to 7 days of battery life.