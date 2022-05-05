Technology News
Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch With Discrete OLED Display Launched in India

Garmin Vivomove Sport will be available for purchase at Nykaa online stores.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 May 2022 19:19 IST
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Vivomove Sport is launched in four colour options

  • Garmin Vivomove Sport features traditional analogue hands
  • It provides advanced sleep tracking via the app
  • Garmin Vivomove Sport can be used Android or iOS smartphones

Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch was launched in India on Thursday. It is a hybrid smartwatch that features ticking hands like an analog watch, and an OLED display. Garmin says that the wearable offers comprehensive health monitoring functions, which includes heart rate tracking, stress and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep quality as well as hydration tracking. It comes with support for over 8 types of sports, and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 5 days. Apart from this, the smartwatch can be connected to an app that provides detailed data.

Garmin Vivomove Sport price, availability

Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 18,990. It is now available in Black, Cool Mint and Ivory colour options on Garmin Brand Store, and various Nykaa platforms (Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man). There is a Cocoa colour option which will be available for purchase in the future.

It was first launched in the US market at CES 2022.

Garmin Vivomove Sport specifications

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is launched in a 40mm dial size option, paired with a silicon strap. It comes with an OLED display which is protected by a chemically strengthened glass, and the watch has a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis. It features analog hands, and a touchscreen display. Garmin says that the pointer-style watch face switches to an interactive touchscreen when the wearer lightly taps the screen.

Health-related features on the Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch include heart rate monitoring as well as tracking of stress, blood oxygen, calories, sleep quality and hydration levels. There are women's health features including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking. The wearable also tells the wearers' “fitness age” by analysing data of maximum oxygen intake (VO2 Max), age, exercise level, resting heart rate and BMI (or body fat) collected by the smartwatch in the Garmin Connect app.

Sports-related features include built-in sports apps for over eight sports including, yoga, strength, pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, among others. The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 5 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 days in Watch mode. The watch also supports notifications of incoming calls, text messages, and social media apps It can be paired with Android smartphones as well as iPhones.

Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Garmin Vivomove Sport, Garmin Vivomove Sport Price in India, Garmin Vivomove Sport Specifications, Garmin
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
