Garmin on Wednesday announced the latest software update for its smartwatches in India. Owners of eligible Garmin models will get access to improved health monitoring and safety features, along with expanded activity profiles and an optimised user experience, according to the company. The update brings an expanded list of sports and activities. Apart from health and sports-related features, the company says that the latest software update for Garmin smartwatches will also introduce improved analytics, safety features and user interface improvements.

Garmin has begun the rollout of the latest software update for its smartwatches in India. The update is equipped with the Firstbeat Analytics engine, which enables Garmin smartwatch users to utilise their data on the smartwatch related to health trends, according to the company.

The Garmin smartwatches that are eligible for the latest software update include the Garmin Fenix 7, Epix, Tactix 7, Quatix 7, Fenix 6, Marq, Enduro, Tactix Delta Solar, Instinct 2, Venu 2, Venu 2 Plus Series and the Garmin Vívomove Sport Series smartwatches, according to the company.

The changelog for the new software update for eligible Garmin smartwatches includes advanced sleep tracking, improved on-device sleep detection and sleep staging. It also includes an intensity minutes widget to the Garmin smartwatches that allows users to measure their intensity minutes each day, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the update will also improve the safety incident detection feature, which helps the smartwatch recognise incidents across different activities, including walking, hiking and generic use. However, this feature is only available on select models. The safety incident detection update also helps users of Garmin smartwatches in sharing a message along with their live location with specific contacts. They can also pre-designate an emergency contact, allowing them to place a call or send a message to the selected contacts in case of emergencies.

Garmin smartwatch owners will have access to new sports activities after downloading the latest software update, including horseback riding, tennis, and jump rope. Support for the golf activity has been improved, with the ability to see slope direction on select courses, from the watch display. As part of the update, the smartwatches will feature an enhanced algorithm to improve detection for stops during activities, and better running, walking, and standing detection.

The company has also updated the Garmin connect app with a real-time settings keyboard, while the post-activity metrics feature will give users a summary of their workout, which includes acclimation, pace, detailed speed, bouldering metrics, and indoor climbing metrics, according to the company.

Owners of Garmin smartwatches eligible to receive the update can download the latest software update via Garmin Express.