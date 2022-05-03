Garmin Quatix 7 Series Marine Smartwatches for Sailors Launched

Garmin Quatix 7 series of marine smartwatches have been launched in the US. Aimed at sailors and boaters, the new smartwatches come preloaded with apps for marine activities such as boating, sailing, and interacting with Garmin marine devices. There are three models under the series: Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition, Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition, and Garmin Quatix 7X – Solar Edition. The solar edition model is a multisport GPS wearable with solar charging, and is claimed to deliver up to 37 days of runtime in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Quatix 7 series price, availability

The Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition price is set at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700), the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 76,700), and the Garmin Quatix 7X – Solar Edition is priced at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 92,000). They will be available for purchase in 3 - 5 weeks in the US, as per information on the Garmin website.

Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition specifications

The primary difference between the Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition, Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire, and the Garmin Quatix 7X Solar is the display. The Standard Quatix 7 and Quatix 7X Solar come with memory-in-pixel (MIP) displays. The one in the Solar model is capable of solar charging. The Sapphire edition comes with an AMOLED display. Although these wearables are similar to the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Epix smartwatches, they have better integration with Marine devices, and extensive features for usage in marine environments.

The standard edition of the Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition comes with a 1.3-inch sunlight-visible, transflective MIP display that has 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The bezel material is stainless steel, the case has a fiber-reinforced polymer built with titanium rear cover, and there is a silicone strap. It gets traditional button controls as well as touchscreen interface for quick access to selections and functions.

Garmin Quatix 7 series is available with multiple strap options

Photo Credit: Garmin US

The wearable comes with various functions for sailors and boaters. There is an Autopilot mode that allows the wearer to change heading, engage pattern steering, and follow a GPS route via the autopilot app. The app shows detailed data, including water depth, engine RPM, wind, custom data, and more. The Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition smartwatch alerts the wearer in case of tide changes and anchor drag.

The Standard Edition can be used to place chartplotter waypoints from anywhere on the boat, and in case of sailing, wearers can create a virtual starting line. Other features include support for premier coastal charts and freshwater maps of the US.

The Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition comes with multiple health related features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, body battery energy monitoring, along with sleep, breathing, and women's health tracking. It offers support for sports activities including biking, golfing, hiking, indoor climbing, rowing, running, skiing, surfing, swimming, and trail running. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It comes with 10ATM water rating, 16GB of onboard storage, music control, among other features. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

Garmin Quatix 7 series has marine features including an Autopilot mode

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition specifications

Apart from a few specifications, the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition is similar to the Standard Edition. Instead of an MIP display, customers will get a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution. There is a Titanium bezel, Sapphire crystal lens, and a case that has fiber-reinforced polymer built with titanium rear cover. There is an option to choose from a silicone band, a leather and fabric band, and a metal band. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 16 days of battery life, and gets 32GB onboard storage.

Garmin Quatix 7X Solar Edition specifications

Garmin Quatix 7X Solar Edition gets a 1.4-inch MIP display with 280x280 pixels resolution. There is a Titanium bezel, Power Sapphire lens, and a case that has fiber-reinforced polymer built with titanium rear cover. It comes with a titanium and silicon band, and customers can also purchase a leather and fabric band. The wearable is claimed to get up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and it can be extended to up to 37 days with solar charging. There is 32GB onboard storage. Other health, marine and fitness-related features are similar as the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire and the Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition.