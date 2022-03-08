Garmin Instinct 2 series of smartwatches were launched in India on Tuesday, March 8. The new smartwatch series comprises two models — Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S. The former is offered with a 45mm dial, while the latter gets a 40mm dial. Both smartwatches get their own solar-charging editions. Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and Instinct 2S Solar are touted to get an "unlimited" battery life, owing to their charging capabilities. Both Garmin smartwatches get 24x7 health monitoring features. Garmin is also offering a Tactical Edition of the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Instinct 2S price in India

Garmin Instinct 2 price starts at Rs. 36,990 for the vanilla variant and Rs. 41,490 for the Camo Edition. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Edition is priced at Rs. 46,990, while the Solar Tactical Edition is priced at Rs. 51,990.

The new Garmin Instinct 2S is priced at Rs. 33,930, while its Solar Edition is priced at Rs. 43,990. The smartwatches will be available to purchase starting March 14. They will be available to purchase via Synergizer and offline Garmin stores along with Helios, Just In Time, and other offline retail partners.

The vanilla Instinct 2 smartwatch is offered in a sole Graphite colour option, whereas Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is offered in Graphite, Mist Grey, and Tidal Blue colour options. The Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition is offered in two colour options — Black and Coyote Tan. The Camo Edition comes in a sole Graphite Camo colour option. Garmin Instinct 2S is offered in Deep Orchid, Graphite, and Poppy colour options, while Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is offered in Graphite, Mist Grey, and Neo Tropic colour options.

Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Instinct 2S specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Garmin Instinct 2 sports a 45mm dial, while Instinct 2S sports a 40mm dial. While the former gets a resolution of 176x176 pixels, the latter gets a resolution of 156x156 pixels. Both feature a monochrome, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP), two-window display. While the processor for both smartwatches is unknown, they get 32MB of internal storage.

Talking about battery life, Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S offer up to four weeks of battery life on a single charge in the smartwatch mode. The Solar Edition of both smartwatches offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, provided the user wears the smartwatch in sunlight for around three hours. In GPS mode, both smartwatches are said to last for up to two days.

Being a smartwatch, Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S get a plethora of health monitoring systems. They get blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, calory tracker, stress tracker, heart rate monitor, respiratory monitor, and sleep cycle sensor. Other onboard sensors comprise GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer, and thermometer.

The Instinct 2 series of smartwatches from Garmin can be connected to Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth. They also offer music playback control and its various features can be controlled via the Garmin Connect app. Both smartwatches also get more than 30 sports modes like skiing, swimming, running, biking, and more. They also get a VO2 Max sensor that shows the body's maximum oxygen absorption.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition also gets modes such as kill switch, stealth mode, night-vision goggle compatibility, dual format positioning coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode. Both Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S get MIL STD 810 certification and offer up to 100m of water resistance.

The new Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch measures 45x45x14.5mm and weighs 53 grams. Garmin Instinct 2S measures 40x40x13.3mm and weighs 43 grams.