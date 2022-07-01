Garmin has launched the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar along with Forerunner 255 series in India. The company claims the Forerunner 955 Solar to be world's first GPS running smartwatch with solar charging. The Power Glass solar charging on Forerunner 955 gives a claimed 50 percent more battery life, along with up to 49 hours of battery life to athletes in GPS mode. The Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series smartwatches get multi-band GPS and multi-satellite-system tracking to help wearers navigate different routes.

Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series price, availability

The new smartwatches from Garmin are currently available for purchase on the company's official website. The Forerunner 955 comes with a price tag of Rs. 53,490 in India in black and white colour options. On the other hand, the Forerunner 955 Solar has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 63,990 in the similar colour options. Customers can choose to buy the smartwatches through online channels including Garmin's website, Amazon, and Flipkart or through offline channels such as Croma store, Garmin Brand Store, and Helios watch store.

Garmin Forerunner 255 series is currently available for purchase on the company website with four variants in India. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S have been launched with a price tag of Rs. 37,490, while the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music are priced at Rs. 42,990 in India. Customers can choose to buy the smartwatches through online channels like Garmin's website, Amazon, and Flipkart or through offline channels like Croma, Garmin Brand Store, and Helios watch store.

The Forerunner 255 comes in Slate Grey and Tidal Blue colour options. The Forerunner 255S comes in only Powder Grey colour option, while the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music are available only in Black colour option.

The new Garmin Forerunner 255 series, Forerunner 955, and Forerunner 955 Solar were launched in the US in May this year and were available for purchase on the Garmin website in the US.

Garmin Forerunner 255 series specifications

With the new Garmin Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255 Music, wearers will gets a 1.3-inch display with 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the other hand, the Forerunner 255S and the Forerunner 255S Music will feature a 1.1-inch display with 218x218 resolution but a similar Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. All four smartwatches come with an inbuilt triathlon feature and also support over 30 sports activities. The smartwatches suggest workouts, training plans for marathon programme, and gym exercises.

The Forerunner 255 series gets a new race widget that offers tips and workouts for training. Wearers also receive compiled data for the day that is presented when they wake up as a ‘morning report'. The smartwatches offer heart rate and sleep tracking, in addition to SpO2 monitoring. The variants also provide hydration tracking and women's health features. Health related data can be accessed by users via the Garmin Connect application. These wearables also get Garmin Pay support. Meanwhile, both the music models of the Forerunner 255 can store up to 500 songs.

The new Garmin Forerunner 255 series smartwatches get Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. Garmin claims that the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music come with up to 14 days of battery life, whereas, the Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music can provide up to 12 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 955 specifications

Garmin has claimed that the new Forerunner 955 Solar smartwatch is the world's first GPS running smartwatch with solar charging. The Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar share most of the features with the Forerunner 255 series. The smartwatches provide support for more dynamic data of workouts. Both the smartwatches feature a 1.3-inch display with 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Like the Forerunner 255, they also come with the new race widget and morning report feature.

The Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar can store up to 2,000 songs. Both the smartwatches come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ANT+ connectivity. The Forerunner 955 comes with a claimed battery life of up to 15 days on a single charge, whereas, the Solar model of the smartwatch comes with up to 20 days of battery life. Both of them are 5 ATM water resistant.