Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 smartwatches were launched on Tuesday in the US. Both these products belong to Garmin's Running smartwatch portfolio with Forerunner 255 being the entry-level model aimed at budget-conscious runners and Forerunner 955 being the flagship model for elite runners. Both these wearables come loaded with features such as large battery, built-in GPS, detailed data, and adaptive training plans. The two now also have a race widget, and ‘morning report' that gives an overview of sleep, recovery and training.

Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 price, availability

Garmin Forerunner 255 is launched in three models. The Garmin Forerunner 255 price has been set at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,100), and it comes in 46mm size. There is Forerunner 255S, which is available in 41mm size and is priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,100). The third model comes with inbuilt storage. It is also available in two sizes: Forerunner 255 Music (46mm) and Forerunner 255S Music (41mm). Both of them are priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Garmin Forerunner 955 is also available in two models: Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar. The regular model is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,750), and the solar edition has a price tag of $599.99 (roughly Rs. 46,500).

All the Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 models are available for purchase on the Garmin website in the US.

Garmin Forerunner 255 comes in 46mm and 41mm sizes

Photo Credit: Garmin US

Garmin Forerunner 255 specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255 Music sport a 1.3-inch display with 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Meanwhile, the Garmin Forerunner 255S and the Forerunner 255S Music feature 1.1-inch displays with 218x218 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

All the Forerunner 255 models come with a built-in triathlon feature and support for over 30 sports activities. Other sports-related features include suggested workouts, training plans for marathon programmes, and gym exercises. There are new features which include a Race Widget that offers race training tips, personalised daily suggested workouts, and completion time predictions. You also get a 'morning report' that compiles the data of your day and presents it when you wake up in the morning.

In terms of health-related functions, the Forerunner 255 models come with heart rate, sleep as well as SpO2 monitoring for its Body Battery feature, hydration tracking, and women's health. The data of these functions can be accessed via the Garmin Connect app. All smartwatches come with Garmin Pay, 5ATM rating for water resistance, and support for smart notifications. The Music models can store up to 500 songs on the device.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatches have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Photo Credit: Garmin US

Connectivity options on all the models include Bluetooth and ANT+. The Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music models are claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life. The smaller Garmin Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music models are said to offer up to 12 days of runtime on a single charge.

Garmin Forerunner 955 specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 955 Solar have all the features of the Forerunner 255 models along with support for offering more dynamic data of workouts and activities. Both the models sport 1.3-inch display with 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. They both come with the new Race Widget and ‘morning report' features. Unlike the Music models, both Forerunner 955 variants get storage to save up to 2,000 songs.

Connectivity options on the Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 955 Solar include Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth and ANT+. The Forerunner 955 is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life, and the solar variant can get up to 20 days of run time. They come with 5 ATM ratings for water resistance.