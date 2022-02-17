Garmin Fenix 7 series and Garmin Epix smartwatches were launched in India on Thursday, February 17, expanding the company's outdoor wearable lineup in the country. The Garmin Fenix 7 series includes Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatches. As per the company, Garmin Fenix 7X is the industry's first smartwatch with a built-in flashlight, and its Power Sapphire Solar Lens is claimed to provide durability, scratch resistance, as well as solar charging for enhanced battery life. Meanwhile, Garmin Epix comes with an AMOLED display and multiband GPS. Both the smartwatches are aimed at adventure seekers and explorers.

Garmin Fenix 7 series, Garmin Epix price, availability

Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches price in India starts at Rs. 67,990 for the basic Fenix 7 model. Fenix 7 Solar is priced at Rs.82,990, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at Rs. 93,990, Fenix7X Sapphire Solar at Rs. 98,990. The Garmin Epix smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 89,990 onwards. All the premium wearables will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios and Just In Time, Decathlon stores, Anubhava store (Bengaluru) and Garmin's brand stores from today (Thursday, February 17).

Garmin Epix comes in two models and three colours

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Fenix 7 Series specifications, features

Garmin Fenix 7 gets a 1.3-inch display with 260x260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The wearable is made of stainless steel and comes with silicone bands. As per information provided by Garmin India, the smartwatch is tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. It features buttons as well as touchscreen controls. It can measure heart rate and comes with a Pulse Ox sensor to gauge how well the wearer's body is absorbing oxygen.

Garmin Fenix 7 comes with preloaded activity profiles for biking, hiking, golfing, indoor climbing, rowing, running, skiing, swimming, and trail running among others. The smartwatch can also track and manage the wearer's exertion and help avoid overexertion at the start of a running or biking session. It is claimed to provide up to 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, 57 hours in GPS mode, and up to 57 days in battery-saver mode, as per the company.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Solar smartwatch has all the features and specifications of the Fenix 7 along with some others like sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, hydration tracking, and NFC for contactless payments. Its Power Glass recharges the battery on-the-go and is claimed to deliver up to 22 days of battery in smartwatch mode, 73 hours in GPS mode, and up to 173 days in battery-saver mode, as per the company.

Garmin Fenix 7 series offers various health and fitness features

Photo Credit: Garmin

Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar has the same specifications as the Fenix 7 Solar, however, it comes with a Power Sapphire lens, titanium bezel, and fibre-reinforced polymer case with a metal rear cover. It gets golf course routes and surfing as well as a ‘Real-Time Stamina' tool to monitor and track exertion levels during activities.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is a top-of-the-line offering that build on the above-listed specifications. It features a 1.4-inch display with a 280x280 pixels resolution and Power Sapphire glass. The smartwatch has a titanium bezel and a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a metal cover. The wearable is claimed to deliver up to 37 days of battery in smartwatch mode, 128 hours in GPS mode and over a year's battery in ‘battery saver mode', the company claims.

While Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Solar get 16GB of storage, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar get 32GB of storage. All the smartwatches are rated 10ATM (100 metres) for water resistance.

Garmin Epix smartwatch gets multi-band GNSS for accuracy

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Epix specifications, features

Garmin Epix smartwatch is available in Slate Steel and Sapphire Titanium (Black and White) models with stainless steel bezels and Diamond-Like Carbon coated Titanium bezels, respectively. Both the models get 1.3-inch AMOLED displays with 416x416 pixels resolution. The lens material on steel model is Corning Gorilla Glass DX, and the one on the Titanium model is Sapphire Crystal. The steel model gets 16GB of storage while the titanium model gets 32GB of onboard storage.

The Garmin Epix smartwatches comes with multiple satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) and an added multi-band GNSS for accuracy. They come with more than 40 built-in sports modes, including trail running, mountain biking, open-water swimming, triathlon, rowing, golf, weights training, and HIIT among others. It also comes with support for 42,000 golf course maps worldwide. It also gets the Real-Time Stamina function, which allows the wearer to understand their current physical strength, maintain stamina, and adjust speed and intensity in real time. There is Pulse Ox sensor to note body's oxygen levels at higher altitudes.

Both the models of the Garmin Epix series are rated 10ATM (100 metres) for water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 16 days of battery in smartwatch mode, up to 21 days in battery-saver mode, and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.