Technology News
loading

Garmin Enduro 2 With Up to 46 Days of Battery, Rugged Design Launched for Athletes

Garmin Enduro 2 is claimed to offer up to 150 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 August 2022 17:03 IST
Garmin Enduro 2 With Up to 46 Days of Battery, Rugged Design Launched for Athletes

Photo Credit: Garmin US

Garmin Enduro 2 is available in single model only

Highlights
  • Garmin Enduro 2 comes with a bright LED flashlight
  • It offers detailed report of health-related stats
  • Garmin Enduro 2 packs SatIQ technology

Garmin Enduro 2 has been launched in the US on Tuesday. The “ultraperformance” smartwatch is aimed at endurance athletes and features a rugged, lightweight design. It is claimed to provide up to 46 days of battery with its solar charging feature. The wearable is said to aid and enhance the training and recovery process of athletes. It also comes with music control and a slew of performance and workout-related features. Other features include built-in TopoActive maps with multicontinent coverage, an LED flashlight, and Garmin's exclusive SatIQ technology to optimise battery performance.

Garmin Enduro 2 price, availability

The Garmin Enduro 2 price has been set at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 87,400) for a single Black colour model that can be purchased in the US from Garmin website.

Garmin Enduro 2 specifications

The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with a 1.4-inch diameter memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with 280x280 pixels resolution. The watch has a titanium bezel and Power Sapphire lens capable of solar charging. The wearable gets a dimmable LED flashlight which is said to be the brightest flashlight on Garmin smartwatch to-date and is claimed to be twice as bright as Garmin Fenix 7X's flashlight. It also comes with an optional strobe mode as well as a red safety light mode.

The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with navigation capabilities including, preloaded TopoActive and ski maps, and multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology for positioning accuracy. Furthermore, there are various training-related features such as grade-adjusted performance metrics to track and enhance the exercising regime. There is a visual race predictor which provides a pacing estimate for upcoming runs based on running history and overall fitness level. You also get automatic rest timer logs breaks during ultrarunning races.

Health-related features include the Garmin Enduro 2's capabilities to monitor heart rate and variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress. There is a Health Snapshot feature that records and generates a report of key stats. Other advanced features include Body Battery, Fitness Age and sleep monitoring. It also offers support for golf, hiking, mountain biking, surfing, swimming, and yoga.

Other features of the Garmin Enduro 2 include smart notifications, music apps (Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music) support, and Garmin Pay. The smartwatch offers 32GB internal storage and 10ATM rating for water resistance. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 42 days of battery (including solar charging) in smartwatch mode and 150 hours with GPS.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Garmin Enduro 2

Garmin Enduro 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 35mm
Strap Material Silicone
Display Type MIP
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Enduro 2, Garmin Enduro 2 Price, Garmin Enduro 2 Specifications, Garmin
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
Garmin Enduro 2 With Up to 46 Days of Battery, Rugged Design Launched for Athletes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Watch the Official Trailer for Criminal Justice Adhura Sach
  3. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  4. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  5. Government Exploring Use of Common Charger for Devices: Ministry Official
  6. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  7. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  8. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  2. Iran Dismisses US Claims of Launching Khayyam Satellite for Spying
  3. Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds on Android: All Details
  4. DoT Invites Application From Firms Willing to Set Up Private Telecom Network
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04s Reportedly Listed on Indonesia Telecom Site, Likely to Launch Soon
  6. German Crypto Bank Nuri Files for Insolvency Citing Unfavourable Market Conditions
  7. Garmin Enduro 2 With Up to 46 Days of Battery, Rugged Design Launched for Athletes
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  9. Former Twitter Employee Convicted of Spying for Saudi Arabia, Accessing Private User Data
  10. Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi-led Hotstar Series Sets August 26 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.