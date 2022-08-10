Garmin Enduro 2 has been launched in the US on Tuesday. The “ultraperformance” smartwatch is aimed at endurance athletes and features a rugged, lightweight design. It is claimed to provide up to 46 days of battery with its solar charging feature. The wearable is said to aid and enhance the training and recovery process of athletes. It also comes with music control and a slew of performance and workout-related features. Other features include built-in TopoActive maps with multicontinent coverage, an LED flashlight, and Garmin's exclusive SatIQ technology to optimise battery performance.

Garmin Enduro 2 price, availability

The Garmin Enduro 2 price has been set at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 87,400) for a single Black colour model that can be purchased in the US from Garmin website.

Garmin Enduro 2 specifications

The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with a 1.4-inch diameter memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with 280x280 pixels resolution. The watch has a titanium bezel and Power Sapphire lens capable of solar charging. The wearable gets a dimmable LED flashlight which is said to be the brightest flashlight on Garmin smartwatch to-date and is claimed to be twice as bright as Garmin Fenix 7X's flashlight. It also comes with an optional strobe mode as well as a red safety light mode.

The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with navigation capabilities including, preloaded TopoActive and ski maps, and multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology for positioning accuracy. Furthermore, there are various training-related features such as grade-adjusted performance metrics to track and enhance the exercising regime. There is a visual race predictor which provides a pacing estimate for upcoming runs based on running history and overall fitness level. You also get automatic rest timer logs breaks during ultrarunning races.

Health-related features include the Garmin Enduro 2's capabilities to monitor heart rate and variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress. There is a Health Snapshot feature that records and generates a report of key stats. Other advanced features include Body Battery, Fitness Age and sleep monitoring. It also offers support for golf, hiking, mountain biking, surfing, swimming, and yoga.

Other features of the Garmin Enduro 2 include smart notifications, music apps (Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music) support, and Garmin Pay. The smartwatch offers 32GB internal storage and 10ATM rating for water resistance. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 42 days of battery (including solar charging) in smartwatch mode and 150 hours with GPS.